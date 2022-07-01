The “reinvention” of James Bond began but we will have to wait at least two years to see it in the cinema

“We are reinventing James Bond and that takes time. I’d say we’re at least two years away from shooting the next movie.” sentenced in London Barbara Broccolithe true owner of the Bond brand and the only person (along with her brother Michael G. Wilson) in a position to decide the fate of the most famous secret agent in history.

The announcement came during a meal held at the exclusive lounge of the Hotel Claridge, in the capital of the United Kingdom. A place that would easily have been chosen as the setting for one of the 007 movies, wrapped in the glamor and sophistication of the rich and famous. There, in front of a select audience of 150 guests, Broccoli revealed that the search for the seventh face of James Bond in the cinema has not yet begun.

“No one is in the running yet” to fill the spot vacated by Daniel Craig Broccoli noted. “We are trying to find a way around it and assessing where we are going to take Bond from here on out. Yet We don’t have a script for the next movie and we can’t think of one until we decide how to approach it. the next movie, because really it’s all about the reinvention of Bond, “said the producer.

The premiere in 2021 of no time to die (No Time to Die), the 25th James Bond film, not only marked Craig’s farewell after five appearances. The much talked about ending of that movie too inaugurated a new stage, open like never before in six decades of history on the screen with a view to the complete reconfiguration of the character and a future that could completely alter the identity that we have known him until now. Others, on the other hand, defend the traditional profile and believe that it will not change much going forward.

The unknown was raised during the London evening by Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris, central figures of the cast of stable characters who accompanied Bond on his last adventures. “Naomie and I are the only people in a position to fix what happened to Bond on his last adventure. Find him and we’ll train him ”, Fiennes said before presenting Broccoli and Wilson with scholarships from the British Film Institute, the entity that organized the duo’s entertainment.

Fiennes and Harris appeared in the three most recent 007 movies, Operation Skyfall (2012), Specter (2015) and no time to die (2021), respectively playing M (Bond’s boss) and his secretary, Miss Moneypenny.

This is not the first time that Broccoli and Wilson have been forced to answer a decisive question that over the years always aroused global attention for a time: who will be the next James Bond? It took almost three years to announce the arrival of the then almost unknown Craig as replacement for Pierce Brosnan..

Another day to die (Die Another Day), Brosnan’s farewell, was released in 2002 and Craig’s name was officially announced in early 2005. A year and a half later it became known Royal Casinohis acclaimed debut as 007.

The production and marketing demands of James Bond films they are older with each new adventure and do nothing but widen the time gap that arises between one film and the next. When the story began in the 1960s, with Albert R. Broccoli (Barbara’s father) and Harry Saltzman as producers, the James Bond movies starring Sean Connery they were released with intervals of barely a year, at most two.

In the next stage of Bond, personified by Roger Moore between 1973 and 1985 , there was also a gap of two years, on average, between the release of one film and the next. The same trend continued with the two appearances of the following Bond, Timothy Dalton, until the failure of the last License to kill (License to Kill1989) was about to close forever the history of the character in the cinema.

Six years passed until Pierce Brosnan led a true resurrection of 007, whose adventures in the cinema resumed from there the rhythm of releases of their predecessors. At the end of that stage and throughout the stage starring Craig, that trend was extended to a period of between three and four years. The widest gap between one premiere and another (Specter in 2015 and no time to die in 2021) is explained more than anything by the appearance of Covid and EON’s decision to hold the premiere in theaters and wait until the reopening of theaters closed worldwide during the prolonged peak of the pandemic.

Now it’s up to Broccoli and Wilson to solve a puzzle that has kept fans awake since Craig announced his willingness to walk away after five movies. Since then, the dance of names is constant and inexhaustible. Among the multiple candidates that sound all the time appear Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, Clive Owen, Michael Fassbender Dan Stevens, Aidan Turner, René-Jean Page, Cillian Murphy, Sam Heughan, Jack Lowden, Richard Madden and John Boyega.

The announced complete “reinvention” of Bond that Broccoli has just announced opens unimaginable doors on the future face of the character (could it be more than one?), but the only thing that the producer and owner of the brand had made clear, and never corrected, is that, no matter what happens, the character will always be a man.

“When you imagine Bond you do so as a person from the United Kingdom or the British Commonwealth, which is a very diverse place. can be therefore any color you want, but I don’t find it interesting to take a male character and put a woman to represent him . I think we are for more than that and we have to work to create new strong female characters that we can represent, “Broccoli had pointed out at the beginning of 2020.

Among those attending the gala in honor of Broccoli and Wilson, whose details were revealed by the portal dead linethe actors appear Joely Richardson, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell (also once mentioned as a contender for the role of 007), directors Paul Feig, Edgar Wright, Terry Gilliam and Hugh Hudson, and producers Jeremy Thomas, Eric Fellner and Michael Rose, along with other personalities invited for having worked on different moments in projects related to the film history of Bond, including actress Maryam D’Abo, screenwriter Robert Wade and director Marc Forster (Quantum of Solace).