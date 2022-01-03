the rejection that displaces everyone

In the survey proposed today by Calciomercato.it, our users expressed their opinion on the situation of Romelu Lukaku with the return to Inter in the background: the choice

In home Chelsea Romelu’s words were not particularly appreciated Lukaku regarding his eventual and future return toInter. Honey declarations against his former team, while the current one did not like, complete with Tuchel’s choice to sensationally exclude the center-forward from the super match against Liverpool. In fact, Lukaku has not even been called up, and the story is always enriched with new facets.

A very strong decision that inevitably turned the headlights of the transfer market back on ‘Big Rom’. A hypothesis, that of the return to Italy, which however cannot fail to take into account the very high investment made by Chelsea in the summer to snatch him from Inter, not to mention the monstre salary of the center forward, who in A league he recorded the best performance in his career.

Transfer market Inter, the choice on Lukaku’s return: the refusal arrives

The followers of the Twitter page of Calciomercato.it intervened in this regard, expressing their opinion regarding the possible future scenarios relating to Lukaku, who will now have to try to regain first of all the trust of the Chelsea environment, and of Tuchel primarily. In fact, it is difficult to see the Belgian center forward again in Serie A immediately, even if the market paths are endless.

In this regard, in today’s poll we have placed you in front of a crossroads relating to Lukaku’s return to Inter. The 56.4% of voters would not want to see Chelsea’s number 9 in the Nerazzurri Milan. On the contrary, the remaining 43.6% would like a return to the Suning club of the center forward who has so far scored just 7 goals in 18 appearances with the ‘Blues’ shirt.