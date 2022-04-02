The rejuvenating bun is held by Megan Fox. Fans speculate if she will go to space or is pregnant | INSTAGRAM SPECIAL

The rejuvenating bun is held by Megan Fox. Fans speculate if she will go to space or is pregnant. The American actress and model shared a photograph on her personal Instagram account where she looks radiant at 35 years old.

In the image highlights a simple look, which makes her rejuvenate by collecting her hair with a bow, that favors women by taking at least ten years off them.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Trends indicate that green is the new nude

Believe it or not, there are hairstyles that make you look younger than you are and apparently Megan Fox knows it. In addition to being very easy to achieve, the high bun will give you a jovial touch.

also accompanies with a fringe that also helps to give a youthful touch to her look. So you can also bet on the curtain bangs that are in trend.

But that is not all. In the publication, the actress wears a blue blouse, which she combines with a discreet makeup. AND wrote: “SpaceX flight attendant” accompanied by a blue heart. In another line he wrote: “There are only 8 months and 6 days left to reach your destination”.

In less than an hour, more than 700,000 users liked her publication, but others began to question whether she would go to space or be pregnant. This speculation stems from what she wrote: “There are only 8 months and 6 days left to reach your destination.”

Since last year, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They have surprised their fans by sharing how the rapper gave the engagement ring to the actress. Even at the beginning of 2022, the musician revealed that the diamond design that she wears on her ring finger has thorns.

However, at the moment it has not transpired if the couple has already married or they have set a date for their wedding, but it is clear that Fox is officially divorced from Brian Austin Green, whom she married in 2010. User speculation is somewhat adventurous because the actress mentions SpaceX.

Users also have doubts if the actress will participate in a SpaceX projectone of the largest private space companies in the world of billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who last year fulfilled the dream of reaching civilians into space.