The rejuvenating serum for hair at 50 that Nicole Kidman uses to stop the fall and increase the volume of the mane

One of the most visible signs of aging is

hair loss or loss of quality. The wrinkles or sagging that appear on the skin are not only the only “problems” to treat, the hair also weakens over the years and, sometimes, can be even more visible than the conditions in the dermis. If, in addition to the gray hairs, you record these two correctors that devastate you worrying about hair loss or loss of density, it is important that you include in your beauty routine products such as this anti-hair loss shampoo or the

serum what do you recommend

Nicole Kidman.

In addition to age, there are many problems that can contribute to loss of quality or hair loss, such as stress, lack of sleep, vitamin deficiencies, hormonal changes, increased levels of DHT and miRNA22, alteration of microcirculation or poor scalp health. To combat this, it is important to get specific products that achieve the well-being of the hair and if you are thinking of doing so, a hair serum like the one from

Nicole Kidman it’s a great idea.

Is about

Gro de Vegamour, a

multitasking serum Made from a plant-based formula that uses a combination of clinically proven vegan phytoactives that work together to help maintain a healthy and balanced follicular ecosystem, while soothing the scalp and revitalizing the hair roots. Its formula is free of toxic chemicals, carcinogens or harmful side effects, thus being safe for hair.

It is vegan and cruelty free and is formulated with powerful phytoactives shown in multiple clinical studies that

increase the appearance of hair density while reducing signs of hair loss to give you a thicker, fuller appearance.

The price is around

45 euros and although it is from an American brand, they ship worldwide, including Spain. In any case, if you want to try something more accessible, here are two other proposals that aim to rejuvenate the hair and improve its condition. Test

Kérastase Jeunesse Densify Serum (67.90 euros), a serum specially designed for weakened and gray hair, which repigments the hair, lifts the roots and increases volume, while restoring youthful vitality and density.

Or with

Guerlain Youth Serum Oil (130 euros) which, thanks to the science of Abeille Royale restorative honeys, reveals its power in the beauty and youth of the hair. It is enriched with Black Bee honey from the island of Ouessant, which triples the vitality of the scalp and multiplies the resistance of the hair fiber by 5 to visibly increase hair density by 55%. It has a non-greasy texture, with 97% ingredients derived from nature, and can be applied every day to dry or damp hair.