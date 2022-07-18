The rejuvenating suit of Julia Roberts that should not be missing in any wardrobe

Julia Roberts has positioned herself in the world of fashion as the queen of costume disaster. This is due to the wide, varied and original collection of this garment. The costume is in Julia Roberts, the actress of “Pretty Woman“, adorns with her smile that at this point is already a distinctive feature at 54 years old. The one designated as one of the most recognized actresses of the show once again wore a costume Spectacular Gucci.

One of the most used alternatives in the world of costume For women who want to show off a formal but less structured style, black and white garments of this type are ideal for women over 50: “Although the combination of black and white is one of the most classic, Julia Roberts dazzles with this design brings us a lot of news. The jacket, through its straight and sharp lines, combined with piping and repetition of lapels in a striped textile. It also refers us to luxury through its glamorous gold buttons”, he explains about the new costume of Julia RobertsNacho Herdt designer and stylist.

“During fashion week we were able to see wonderful proposals from costumewith pleated pants and reversals of the classic double-breasted jackets, which are a trend this 2022”, he assures when referring to this garment and its benefits in terms of shaping an outfit of ours “Pretty Woman“.

Continuing with the information and with Julia Roberts As a reference, the stylist stated: “The good thing is that the costume tailor allows that if there is an occasion where you want to look more sexy, the pants can be combined with a bustier or crop top, to insinuate that nothing is worn underneath, in order to show skin and cleavage in a very elegant way”

Source: Twitter

Julia Roberts as a result of launching this costume has once again shown its versatility and originality when it comes to looking not only youthful but also beautiful and genuine, and as always being a fashion icon. She is like the protagonist of “Pretty Woman” is an example of how women beyond their age can enjoy elegant and daring garments with total naturalness.