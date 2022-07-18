Entertainment

The rejuvenating suit of Julia Roberts that should not be missing in any wardrobe

Julia Roberts has positioned herself in the world of fashion as the queen of costume disaster. This is due to the wide, varied and original collection of this garment. The costume is in Julia Roberts, the actress of “Pretty Woman“, adorns with her smile that at this point is already a distinctive feature at 54 years old. The one designated as one of the most recognized actresses of the show once again wore a costume Spectacular Gucci.

One of the most used alternatives in the world of costume For women who want to show off a formal but less structured style, black and white garments of this type are ideal for women over 50: “Although the combination of black and white is one of the most classic, Julia Roberts dazzles with this design brings us a lot of news. The jacket, through its straight and sharp lines, combined with piping and repetition of lapels in a striped textile. It also refers us to luxury through its glamorous gold buttons”, he explains about the new costume of Julia RobertsNacho Herdt designer and stylist.

