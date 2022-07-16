The relationship between Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos panics Twitter (videos)

This Friday evening at Camp des Loges, Paris Saint-Germain began their summer preparation with a victory against Quevilly-Rouen (2-0). For the first match of the Galtier era in a 3-5-2 scheme, the Parisians easily won the friendly match. With Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal and a Bernat-Marquinhos-Ramos-Diallo four-man defense, QRM never found the solution to create danger in the Italian goalkeeper’s cage. Sergio Ramos on penalty and Djeidi Gassama are the Paris scorers.

Ramos and Messi more accomplices than ever

The first goal came from Lionel Messi. The Argentine was awarded a penalty and while everyone expected the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to do himself justice, he let Sergio Ramos take the penalty which was transformed into a cross shot on the inside post. A nice gesture from the playmaker who wanted Ramos to take more of his mark within PSG and to fill up with confidence, he who played only a few matches last season.

In an official match, it probably wouldn’t have happened that way, but the gesture is noteworthy. What made a lot of talk on social networks is the complicity of the two players in this match. In effect, we saw beautiful gestures between the two former enemies who did not give each other gifts during the fierce Classicos between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the past.

This is what surprised and made fans react on Twitter. They did not consider this possible a few years ago. Against Quevilly-Rouen, we first saw Ramos gently relieve Messi, then calmly discuss tactics and finally make a nice hug on the penalty converted by the Spaniard. Clearly, times are changing…

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users have commented en masse on the relationship between Messi and Ramos on the pitch, which has made people forget the tackles and provocations between the two players during the clashes between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. We read on Twitter:

”Leo Messi letting Sergio Ramos take a penalty, who would have thought to see that one day?”

”Messi who gives Ramos a penalty, we will have seen it all”

”Messi provokes the penalty and prefers to give it to Ramos so that he scores the 1st goal of the season and regains his confidence, how not to love him?”

”It’s smart on their part, they have won everything, they know that teaming up, getting along well can only help PSG to go and lift the biggest trophies and they want it … In addition to football even among amateurs, we’ve all known that, one day, you play against an old enemy and he becomes your friend because in a match, you always want to win…”

”I would have cut myself a c…… if someone had told me 3 years ago that Messi and Ramos would be friends at PSG…”

