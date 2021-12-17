The relationship between Prince William and Britney Spears

It was a purely virtual relationship that was immediately crushed by Queen Elizabeth

At the beginning of the 2000s, between Prince William and pop star Britney Spears there was, it seems, tender.

The sovereign, grandmother of the eldest son of Charles and Diana, when she learned of the sympathy that ran between the two, intervened in person to end the friendship.

In the role of queen

So, if Elizabeth II hadn’t intervened, would Britney Spears have become queen? Maybe yes. It was stated that the prince and the pop star had also made some attempts to meet, but had no luck. To confirm this hypothesis was the royal biographer Christopher Andersen in the book just released and entitled Brother and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

The biographer

The author has no doubts about what is written in his book. “Maybe there were also some phone calls, but I don’t know that in the end they managed to meet.” Even Britney, in an interview in 2002, had admitted that she had exchanged a few emails with the prince, but between the two it had not worked right away. And perhaps it is for the best, given the wonderful family that William has built with Kate.