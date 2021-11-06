The relationship between ransomware attacks and the value of Bitcoin. Speaks Eng. Giupponi

Conversation with the expert on the sidelines of the Bridges event in Venice. After this cryptocurrency, cybercriminals will move to Monero, he warns

“Cybercriminals have also realized that the way to monetize faster is through attacks ransomware“, Explains a Formiche.net the engineer Selene Giupponi, one of the experts involved in Bridges, an event dedicated to training and information on new frontier technologies staged in Venice over the weekend.

Giupponi, one of the very few women to deal with digital forensics, is a consultant for law enforcement agencies and various prosecutors in Italy, guides Resecurity Europe and founded the Italian chapter of Women4Cyber.

The recent annual report Threat landscape 2021 of the European Union Agency for Cyber ​​Security (Enisa) confirms that, in this phase marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the most dangerous cyber threat is constituted by cybercrime in mode as-a-service and from the diffusion of the ransomware.

“Usually, it’s not just a single organization cybercrime to carry out the attacks ”, explains Giupponi, who in recent years has also been involved in investigations undercover on the dark web. “We are seeing more and more attacks cybercrime-to-cybercrime: certain criminal groups violate certain systems and then resell them to others on the dark web or the deep web ”.

But why the ransomware is at the top of the charts? Simple: “You can equip yourself with any equipment for cyber security but what criminals exploit is the human factor,” Giupponi explains. Just think of the case of the attack against the Lazio Region, in which a virus was inserted into the system by a cybercriminal who had access to an administrator’s computer. Is there any way to protect yourself? “Sure,” he replies. “An example: offline backups. Too bad in my eight-year experience of analyzing attacks ransomware I only met a company that did it “.

For the past few weeks, the lawyer Stefano Mele, partner of the Gianni & Origoni studio, commented, with Formiche.net, a US Treasury Department report on the attack boom ransomware: “One wonders if the legislator should not start thinking of a rule that prohibits the payment of ransoms deriving from ‘data seizure’, or from extortion activities carried out through or as a result of cyber attacks, as has been happening for some time in Italy and not only in the case of kidnappings. It is currently a very heated debate in the United States, perhaps it is time for us to start discussing it too ”, he concluded.

This position seems to agree with Giupponi. “I always explain to my clients that paying the ransom is a crime. I also happened to refuse the job in front of customers who wanted to pay “.

The rise ransomware it is destined to last at least “as long as there are public administrations, entrepreneurs or states that will continue to pay the ransoms”. Also because, Giupponi observes, cybercriminals follow market trends.

In fact, “if we go and see the biggest and most blatant attacks ransomware and the value of Bitcoin, we see that at certain campaigns ransomware there has been a period of growth for Bitcoin, ”he adds. Finally he warns: “the next reference cryptocurrency of the cybercrime it will be Monero, on which investigating is more complicated ”.