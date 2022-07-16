The relationship between Stranger Things and Emily in Paris

In that sense, this pair of histriones are among the most sought-after artists and claimed by fans to the point that, little by little, they get to know each other more and more. more details of their lives. But, the information about one of them that just went viral surprised more than one follower.

The connection between Emily in Paris and Stranger Things

Is about a fact that involves, neither more nor less, than Lily Collins. The actress is a Netflix favorite, star of Emily in Paris and now a relationship from her past has resurfaced. Many of the Stranger Things fans remembered that Jamie Campbell Bower before being Vecna ​​had a passionate affair with Collins.

The artists met during the filming of Shadowhunters: City of Bones in 2012 and in 2013, for the premiere of the film, they already presented themselves as an official couple. During the feature film they played a couple that, obviously, crossed the screen. The love between them lasted five years and, at that time, they were considered one of the favorite couples in Hollywood.

But, the relationship ended and at that time they assured that it was not good for them to be together. Even so, the truth is that both are still very connected since, in 2012, they decided to get a joint tattoo that, until now, neither of them has erased.

The mark on their skin says: “Love for ever and ever” and, apparently, it is part of a great memory of his life.