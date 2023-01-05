The relationship between the operation in Culiacán to arrest Ovidio and Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico

Guzmán’s arrest occurred a few days after the visit of the US president (File)

Four days before the visit of the President of the United States, Joe Bidenand the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeauto Mexico, Mexican security forces recaptured Ovid Guzman Lopez, aka “The Mouse” who had already been detained on October 17, 2019 and released that same day due to a failed operation by the Mexican army.

Biden will visit the city of El Paso, Texas, before arriving in Mexico on Monday and meeting with his counterpart in Mexico on Tuesday. Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorin what will be his first trip to Aztec lands and a Latin American nation since his arrival at the White House.

The president of the United States will attend the summit of North American leaders to be held in the Mexican capital, precisely where Ovidio Guzmán was transferred after his capture in Culiacán.

This apparent “coincidence” between a major capture in Mexico and the arrival of US authorities in the country is not, however, something newaccording to specialists consulted by Infobae Mexico.

“This usually happens every time there is a visit mainly, or only, from the United States. It is then that the Mexican government strives to generate some type of capture or seizure to demonstrate that they are indeed working on it.”, assured the security and Armed Forces consultant, Alexei Chévez Silveti.

The specialist clarified that this apparent synchrony is not exclusively due to the visit of a US president. In fact, he recalled that the country already has a long history of security actions that are intended to create a good image before the neighboring country to the north.

“Before, it was done every year, on the eve of the certification that the DEA had with the countries that cooperated in the fight against drug trafficking. Shortly before certification came along, major arrests or seizures were invariably made to, in some way, show the DEA that work was being done and that they not take away the ‘little star’ of good conduct for the unilateral certification between the US and the countries that cooperated in the fight against drugs”, Chévez expanded.

I remember perfectly. Every year this type of coups were carried out to have the good favors of the DEA

However, for the former director of international operations of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Mike Vigil, The recapture of the son of “Chapo” Guzmán has no relationship with the upcoming visit of the US president to Mexico.

“It would be very difficult to make a capture in a day or two days for a meeting with a president. This is part of an operation that has been organized for a long time.”, he assured.

He also ruled out that the capture of “El Ratón” helps reduce drug trafficking to the United States, since the Sinaloa Cartel has a structure that despite the arrest of larger leaders, such as Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera himself, They remain one of the most powerful in the world.

The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in Jesús María, Culiacán, unleashed blockades and shootings in various parts of the Sinaloan capital, although mainly in the accesses to the city.

The governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moyaasked the inhabitants of Culiacán to remain calm and not go out into the streets if it is not necessary. All academic work and work activities were also suspended.

Meanwhile, alerts continue in states close to Sinaloa such as Sonora, Chihuahua, Colima and Jalisco to neutralize violent reactions from the Sinaloa Cartel outside its stronghold.

Ovidio Guzmán could face an extradition process. A federal court in Columbia, Washington DC, by Judge Rudolph Contrerasa court file awaits him that accuses him of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States since April 2008.

