the relationship with the risk of onset of Bipolar Disorder

L'Endometriosis is a chronic and progressive gynecological disease characterized by the growth of endometrial tissue outside the uterine cavity, mainly on the uterine myometrium, ovaries, pelvic peritoneum and rectovaginal septum. L'Endometriosis can cause pelvic inflammation, infertility and chronic pain, resulting in disability and reduced quality of life for women of reproductive age (Zondervan et al., 2018). The burden ofEndometriosis it is not limited to the symptoms and dysfunctions of the disease. Women with this disorder are more vulnerable to psychiatric pathologies such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder (Pope et al., 2015).

The Bipolar disorder is a severe chronic mood disorder characterized by episodes of mania, hypomania, and episodes of depression. Episodes of mania and depression greatly affect the life of the individual and are highly debilitating on the work, social, emotional and family level. The manic episode is characterized by a defined period of extremely high, expanded, or irritable mood and an abnormal and persistent increase in purposeful activity or energy. A less severe manic episode is called a hypomanic episode. The major depressive episode predicts a mood distinct from feelings of sadness, emptiness and hopelessness, but also from a marked decrease in interest or pleasure in activities (Grande et al., 2015). The Bipolar disorder it can present in different guises depending on the type of mood episodes, moreover the severity of the symptoms can vary considerably (Vieta et al., 2018).

Recently, multiple data from personality research, endocrinology, psychiatry and medicine converge in suspecting a link between Endometriosis and Bipolar Disorder (Dinsdale & Crespi, 2017). Current knowledge of the association between the aforementioned disorders has remained limited due to the methodological differences between the researches and the small number of studies. In addition to this, some hormonal or surgical treatments forEndometriosis have been associated with unwanted side effects, including psychiatric symptoms. Hormonal contraceptives and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists, for example, have been associated with increased emotional instability and depression (Pope et al., 2015). Likewise, it has been found that hysterectomy can increase the risk of developing the Bipolar disorder (Shen et al., 2019).

The study by Chen et al. (2020) investigated the risk of developing Bipolar Disorder in patients with Endometriosis, also taking into account the effects of hormonal or surgical treatment.

The sample was selected from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Program database, which contains medical information from approximately 99% of the population.

The information gathered provided demographics, health diagnoses based on the ICD-9-CM diagnostic manual, and medical interventions. From this population, subgroups of data were created including the Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2000 (LHID2000), used by Chen and colleagues (2020) for their study. The LHID2000 includes all the health information of 1,000,000 individuals, randomly selected from the data collected between 1995 and 2013.

Patients diagnosed withEndometriosis (EM), between 2000 and 2012, while women who had the onset and course of Bipolar Disorder (BD) in the period prior to the selected one were excluded. Each selected patient was associated, by age, with a diagnosis of Endometriosis and Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) * score (Charlson et al., 1987), a patient who might belong to the control group. The CCI is an index that serves to assess how much the comorbidity between two medical conditions can affect an individual's risk of mortality. The index was tested for its ability to predict the risk of death given by the simultaneous development and course of two pathologies (Charlson et al., 1987)

Those diagnosed with the Bipolar disorder following the diagnosis of Endometriosis, were considered as an “incidence index”. Baseline demographics were collected that could influence the risk of developing Bipolar disorder, including age (<25, 25-35,> 35) and physical comorbidity given by the CCI score (0, 1–2, ≥3) (Rowland & Marwaha, 2018). The CCI score was calculated by adding the incidence of 19 medical conditions, based on the potential they could have on the mortality rate. It has been used to quantify the overall co-morbid relationships present among patients’ physical illnesses (Charlson et al., 1987). Subsequently, the possible influence of hormonal treatments such as, for example, contraceptives or progestogen treatment drugs with respect toonset of bipolar disorder. Those who had undergone hormone therapy were divided into two subgroups: short-term therapy and long-term therapy. Finally, the possible relationships between surgical treatment for theEndometriosis and incidence of diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

From the representative sample examined, it emerged that women suffering from Endometriosis are more likely to develop a Bipolar disorder compared to the control group not affected by Endometriosis. Additionally, a higher baseline CCI score could represent a potential risk factor for developing a Bipolar disorder.

Possible explanations of the link between Endometriosis and Bipolar Disorder

The link between Endometriosis and Bipolar Disorder could have several explanations: firstly the immunological and inflammatory responses caused byEndometriosis lead to the formation of cytokines (Zondervan et al., 2018), which can cause mood or behavioral disturbances thus contributing to the development of a Bipolar disorder (Brietzke et al., 2009; Rege & Hodgkinson, 2013). Secondly, theEndometriosis can exacerbate mood swings in patients with a subclinical vulnerability to Bipolar disorder in the presence of pain or other consequences related toEndometriosis, such as infertility and sexual dysfunction (Pope et al., 2015). Finally, theEndometriosis and the Bipolar disorder may share a common etiology through oxytocin (Dinsdale and Crespi, 2017). The latter represents a chemical messenger present in the body and brain that contributes to the contraction of smooth muscles, especially of the uterus during childbirth, (Bethlehem et al., 2013; Gimpl and Fahrenholz, 2001) and has a positive impact on behavior prosocials characterized by empathy, trust and maternal sensitivity (Striepens et al., 2011). In women with Endometriosis, the increased level of oxytocin appears to contribute to increased uterine movement by causing endometrial tissue to migrate beyond the uterus, while in the case of Bipolar disorder a high level of oxytocin can increase social activity causing a manic episode (Dinsdale and Crespi, 2017). It should be borne in mind that multiple medical comorbidities can further increase the risk of developing a Bipolar disorder and that the aforementioned study suggests that hormonal or surgical treatment ofEndometriosis appears to have a limited impact on the risk of developing a Bipolar disorder. In conclusion, although a link between Endometriosis and Bipolar Disorder Additional studies would be needed to elucidate the mechanism linking the two conditions.

