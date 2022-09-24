The relaunch of ‘Avatar’ (2009) in cinemas is a gift for a whole new generation that could not see it, says James Cameron | Cinema | Entertainment

Thirteen years is enough time for an entire generation not to remember seeing Avatar (2009) in theaters or simply, because of their age, they never had the opportunity to attend a room to enjoy the Oscar-winning creation of the director james cameron.

Originally premiered in December 2009the production starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña It remains to this day as the highest grossing film above Avenger’s Endgame (Marvel Studios) and, starting this week, Cameron wants to invite all this new audience to fully immerse themselves in the fantastic universe of Pandora in the new version remastered and adapted for IMAX that is already in theaters.

During a virtual press conference to which Diario EL UNIVERSO was invitedDirector of titanica assured that the tape ‘looks better than ever’ and that even, Whoever thinks they don’t need to see it again because they already played it on Blu-ray or on streaminghas not yet enjoyed it with the detail that Cameron printed on it and that now, thanks to large formats, it is possible to appreciate it in its entirety.

The original cast recalled during the virtual meeting the most special moments of the filming and for actress Zoe Saldaña it was the moment when Cameron called her to give her the role (a conversation she attended while changing her niece’s dirty diaper): “I can’t forget getting that phone call from Jim saying, ‘I want you to play Neytiri’ (…) And I’m telling you, I’ve never enjoyed changing a dirty diaper as much as talking to Jim. I remember the thoughts going through my mind, the excitement, the gratitude. I would have the opportunity to work with my idol”, the 44-year-old actress shared.

Saldana, who is today the mother of three children, she also said she was delighted to be able to share with them one of the films that defined her career as an actress.

This revival will also serve as an appetizer for the long-awaited second part of the saga, which has spent more than a decade in production. Avatar: the way of waterand which will finally hit theaters around the world in December this year.

For Cameron, the success and validity of Avatar translates into the ability of this universe to connect with the innate need of human beings to inhabit nature, regardless of nationality, race or origin. “People saw a certain universality in their lives and in these characters through this sci-fi lens,” he commented.

“It took us out of our day-to-day, political discourse and the chaos and disorder of real life. And he took us to a place where, yes, there is also conflict, where important things are happening, but everything is seen through fantasy. (…) And then they just surrendered to a sense of immersion in that world. And someone will only be willing to embark on a fantasy if you’re able to connect with the main characters.”

To Palulukan and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

Likewise, Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and furious) He appreciated the opportunity to have been part of what he considers a production that is a letter of love and respect for nature and life. “And it is rare that someone puts so much effort and attention into something that is so despised by society and I feel that not enough has been done yet, but that the film has caused such an impact, that also says a lot.

Michelle Rodríguez is Trudy Chacon in AVATAR (2009). Photo: Courtesy of ILM

After the premiere of the path of the water Cameron’s saga is expected to complete five installments by 2028.I look back at everyone’s work and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with these amazing people and I think that’s why I rushed out and wrote another and another and another. Avatar”, joked the director who is 68 years old today. “I just wanted to continue with this family.”