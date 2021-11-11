Few things hurt your nerves like finding yourself tossing and turning in bed late at night.

A problem that affects many and that, especially in this period with the change of season and the return to summer time, can occur more frequently.





It is not only a question of anxieties, worries or stress but also of an alteration of the natural sleep-wake rhythm.

A balance that can easily jump!

And this is how you find yourself at work with your head elsewhere, exhausted and lacking in energy.

This happens not only when you have difficulty falling asleep but also in case of frequent awakenings or too short a rest.

These are situations that from time to time can happen and go as they came.

However, when the problem becomes frequent and lasting over time, it is advisable to contact experts.

Everyone has their own method

In the middle we find many options that can do for us without resorting to medicines or just counting sheep.

Many create their own routine and claim to be able to fall asleep only if they have read 10 pages of a book or seen a couple of episodes of a TV series.

Still others find benefit in a hot herbal tea, in listening to relaxing music or particular noises.

In this regard, there are, for example, the so-called “white noises”, thanks to which many are able to find calm and serenity.

These are particular sounds, such as the sound of rain, waves or wind in the leaves.

Some even love to fall asleep listening to the sound of the hairdryer on!

So if methods like these seem to work too, why not try a technique that comes directly from the East?

The relaxing self-massage that could ward off insomnia and reconcile a deep and restorative sleep

We have already talked about the possible benefits of acupressure and a few movements to reduce anxiety and stress.

In this article, however, we will discover the relaxing self-massage that could ward off insomnia and reconcile a deep and restorative sleep.

So let’s see which points should be massaged and how to be able to fall asleep.

Between the eyebrows

This point is right between the two eyebrows, where the nose and forehead join.

Massaging with a light pressure of the index finger for a few minutes can help to regain calm and relaxation.

The palm of the hand

The second point to massage is located in the center of the palm of the hand.

Even light but constant pressure for 5 minutes in this area can help induce sleep.

Inner side of the wrist

The last point to be massaged is located on the inner side of the wrist at the junction of the hand and forearm.

Also in this case we can dedicate a few minutes every day to this area to stimulate rest.

Deepening

