the relay races shine. From 15.00 the finals with Paltrinieri and Miressi – OA Sport

7.39: Thanks for joining us, have a nice day and see you at 3 pm for the last session of the finals

7.38: Qualified with excellent performances for the finals also the two 4 × 100 mixed relays, male and female. The appointment, therefore, is for a great blue afternoon with many medal cards for Italy

7.37: From the last morning of heats, Lorenzo Mora’s final qualifications arrive in the 200 backstroke, with a hint of regret for the elimination of Michele Lamberti, and of Francesca Fangio in the 200 breaststroke

7.36: Italy will be in all the finals except the 4 × 50 freestyle this afternoon with 10 places in the final. Abu Dhabi is a great Italy

7.35. Italy in the final with the third time trial. Qualify Sweden, Canada, Italy, USA, Russia, Holland, Switzerland, China

7.34: Beautiful test of the blue who win the second battery with 3’53 “68, just ahead of the United States with 3’53” 73

7.33: To the 300 USA, Italy, Switzerland

7.32: Halfway through the race, USA, Italy, China

7.31: To the 100 USA, Holland, China, Italy

7.29: Now Scalia, Carraro, Bianchi and Cocconcelli at the start in the second battery with Switzerland, USA, China, Holland, South Korea, Thailand

7.28: Sweden wins the first battery with a time of 3’52 “67, second place for Canada in 3’53” 04, third place for Russia in 3’55 “15

7.26: Canada, Sweden, Russia in the middle of the race

7.24: At the start in the first battery of the women’s 4 × 100 Austria, Russia, Canada, Sweden, Hong Kong and Turkey

7.22: These are the finalists of the men’s mixed 4 × 100: Russia, Italy, USA, Brazil, Holland, France, Norway, Lithuania

7.21. Italy wins the second battery with 3’25 “58 and is in the final with the second time, second place for the United States in 3’25” 97, third place for Lithuania in 3’29 “18

7.21: Ai 300 Italy, USA, Lithuania

7.20: In the middle of the race Italy clearly in the lead, then the USA and Lithuania

7.19: Ceccon in the lead with 50 ″ 96, then Israel and Lithuania

7.17: Ceccon, Martinenghi, Razzetti and Zazzeri at the start for Italy with Israel, China, USA, Lithuania, Turkey, Vietnam

7.16: Russia wins the first battery in 3’25 “01, second place for Brazil in 3’26” 30, third place for the Netherlands in 3’27 “26, fourth place for France in 3’27” 52

7.15: Ai 300 Russia, Brazil, France

7.14: Halfway through the race France, Russia, Brazil

7.13: Ai 100 Brazil, Russia, France

7.12: Hong Kong, Norway, Holland, France, Russia, Brazil, South Korea, Egypt at the start in the first of two heats of the mixed 4 × 100 relay

7.10: These are the qualifiers for the 200 breaststroke final: Chikunova, Hansson, Renshaw, Fangio, Escobedo, Cieplucha, Ms Sharry, Horska

7.09: Francesca Fangio in the final with the fourth time! The Canadian Cieplucha wins the last battery and qualifies for the final in 2’21 ″ 35

7.08: Last slower battery and therefore Fangio can rest assured for the final

7.05: The second battery goes to the Russian Chikunova with 2’19 “56, second place for the Swedish Hansson with 2’20” 31, third the Irish Mc Sharry in 2’21 “59. Fangio is fourth when the last battery is missing

7.01: Too bad for Francesca Fangio who gets burned at the finish by the British Renshaw and in any case closes in second place with 2’20 “53, the British closes in 2’20” 33, third the Lithuanian Teterevkova in 2’22 “11

7.00: Halfway through the race Tang, Fangio, Renshaw

6.57: The Mexican Rodriguez Villanueva wins the first battery of the 200 breaststroke in 2’26 ″ 22. Now Francesca Fangio

6.55. Mora therefore takes seventh place in the final for Italy in the afternoon. Soon Francesca Fangio will also try it in the 200 breaststroke

6.53: These are the finalists of the men’s 200 backstroke: Casas, Cejka, Ndoye-Brouard, Diener, Mora, Herlem, Lelle and Kawecki

6.52: Lorenzo Mora is in the final with the fifth time, Lamberti is out of the final. The French Ndoye-Brouard wins the last heat with 1’50 “71, second place for the Estonian Lelle in 1’52” 30, third Kawecki in 1’52 “35

6.48: Lamberti collapses in the final and makes everything very difficult for the final. Casas wins in 1’49 “82, second the Czech Cejka in 1’50” 50, third the German Diener in 1’51 “06, Lamberti is fifth in 1’52” 52. At the moment Mora fourth, Lamberti sixth but the last battery is missing

6.47: Halfway through the race Casas, Lamberti, Diener

6.44: Second part of the high-level race for Lorenzo Mora who wins the second battery with 1’51 “58, second place for the Israeli Toumarkin in 1’52” 66. Now Lamberti

6.43: Morales Miranda, Toumarkin, Garcia in the middle of the race

6.41: Ukrainian Naumenko wins the first of four heats of the 200 men backstroke in 1’56 ″ 02. The second battery starts with Lorenzo Mora

6.38: These are the finalists of the 4 × 50 freestyle: USA, Holland, Sweden, Russia, China, France, Canada, Hong Kong

6.36: Sweden wins the second battery in 1’36 “55, ahead of Russia in 1’37” 14 and France in 1’37 “58

6.35: In the middle of the race Sweden, France, Russia

6.34: Now at the start South Korea, Sweden, Russia, France, Turkey, Canada

6.33: The first heat goes to the United States with 1’35 “88, second Holland in 1’36” 27, third China in 1’37 “49

6.32: Halfway through the race Holland, China, USA

6.29: Hong Kong, China, Holland, USA and Thailand at the start in the first battery of the 4 × 50 women. Italy has decided not to participate

6.27: Scalia, Carraro, Bianchi and Cocconcelli at the start in the women’s batteries for a not simple qualification to the final of the women’s 4 × 100

6.24: The program ends with the two mixed 4 × 100 relays: Ceccon, Martinenghi, Razzetti and Zazzeri are at the start in the men’s race to bring Italy to the final

6.22: Francesca Fangio, European bronze medalist, is also looking for a place in the final in the 200 frog women’s heats. You will not be able to save since it starts in the second of four batteries

6.19: We continue with a race that could give great satisfaction to the blues. In the pool in the heats of the 200 backstrokes Lorenzo Mora who is the reigning European vice champion and Michele Lamberti who aims for a place in the final

6.16: She starts with the two heats of the women’s 4 × 50 freestyle relay. Italy, initially registered, renounced participation

6.13: Last session of heats that promises to be concentrated but still full of emotions for Italnuoto

6.10: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the sixth and final day of competitions of the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the sixth and final day of competitions of the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi. The last major event of a year ends, 2021, full of international swimming events and once again the Italian team is a great protagonist and, with 13 medals, has already rewritten history improving the balance of the Shanghai 2006 edition which brought 12 podiums to the blue expedition.

It starts at 6.30 Italian time (9.30 local time) with the last morning of batteries: immediately the 4 × 50 freestyle where Italy is aiming for the final with By Pietro and Cocconcelli to act as a tow. Following the 200 back women with Lorenzo Mora and Michele Lamberti at the start, then the 200 women breaststroke with the European bronze Francesca Fangio and finally the two 4 × 100 mixed relays, first the male and then the female. In all races direct access to the final for the best eight times.

Italy closes with some of its stars in the competition: first of all the world record holder Gregorio Paltrinieri who will see it in a 1500 free style that promises to be of the highest level with the opponents of the last seasons, with the German Wellbrock and the Ukrainian Romanchuk. Alessandro Miressi has all the credentials to fight for the victory in the 100 freestyle where the important absences of Dressel and Chalmers will weigh.

Francesca Fangio, European bronze, he will have to overcome himself to aim for the podium in the women’s 200 breaststroke but the feat is not impossible, while the best Lorenzo Mora, silver in the 50, he can get great satisfaction in the men’s 200 backstroke where the Olympic champion Rylov will not be at the start. Also in the running for a medal Michele Lamberti, while the opponents of the Azzurri can be the Polish expert Kawecki and the German Diener. Nicolò Martinenghi will try to have his say in the 50 breaststroke where the big favorite is still the Belarusian Shymanovich but the blue has all the characteristics to enter the fight for the big target. Italy also holds a medal in the men’s mixed relay (which could also be played for gold) and, why not, in the women’s mixed one.