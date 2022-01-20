the release date appears on the PSN of PS5 – Nerd4.life

Page PlayStation Network by Ghostwire Tokyo has been updated and appeared the release date: March 24, 2022. For the moment this is not an official confirmation, as it could be some strange error of the PSN.

You can see an image below, showing the English version of the Ghostwire Tokyo product page. The time of activation of the game, according to the page, it is 13:00 Italian time. We remind you that the game will be available on PC and PS5, as a time exclusive of Sony PlayStation.

The PSN Ghostwire Tokyo page

The image also shows us the characteristics of Ghostwire Tokyo. The game allows for offline play and is a single player title. It supports and requires the use of the vibration function and adaptive triggers. In addition, it includes Game Help guides, accessible only if you are a member of PS Plus, Sony PlayStation’s monthly subscription service.

As mentioned, the release date of Ghostwire Tokyo appeared on the PSN page it could be the result of a mistake, so for the moment we cannot consider this information as definitive and official. There is nothing left to do but wait for a confirmation from Sony or Bethesda, publisher of the game.

In the meantime, you can read our preview of Ghostwire: Tokyo.