the release date has been postponed for a few months – Nerd4.life

Deep Silver and the developers of Volition have announced that the launch of Saints Row it has been posticipated. Initially scheduled for February 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC, the new release date of the reboot of the series was set at 23 August 2022.

The announcement came with a post by Jim Boone, Volition’s chief creative officer, on the game’s official website, where he explains that the postponement is due to the impact of Covid-19 in the studio’s plans and that the extra time granted to developers will allow the game to reach the desired quality standards.

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row ever and, if it came out on its original date, it would not live up to the standards we have set ourselves and that you expect and deserve. The team just needs more time to make it. justice to our vision, ”says Boone.

“In all fairness we underestimated the impact Covid would have on our plans, even though everyone adapted very quickly to organizing work from home and continued to be incredibly productive. However, due to the size and scope. of our new Saints Row, it has become clear that we need to give our team more time to create the best possible game. ”

Announced last August, Saints Row is the reboot of the 2006 open world classic for PC and today’s consoles. Volition’s goal is to go back to the origins of the series and talk about the “American dream”, but making full use of all the technological and stylistic innovations discovered in the last 15 years.