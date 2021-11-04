the release date has been postponed – Nerd4.life

With a post on Twitter, Firaxis Games announced that the exit date from Marvel’s Midnight Suns, new strategy with Marvel superheroes, has been postponed. Originally scheduled for March, it will be available in second half of 2022.

The new game from the creators of XCOM and Civilization will arrive on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and will feature turn-based combat that takes advantage of a card system linked to the skills of the Marvel superheroes in our party, which they include Blade, Iron Man and Wolverine among others.

“We inform you that we have made the very difficult decision to move the launch window of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to the second half of 2022. We know that many fans were looking forward to playing it during the spring and this decision was not made lightly. We have decided to postpone the launch because we need more time to make the best possible game. We believe in our creative vision for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and want to do it justice by making an unforgettable Marvel adventure. These extra months will be used to add more story and cinematics and will be essential to make our vision come true“, this is the message signed by Jake Solomon and Garth DeAngelis, respectively Creative director and Senior Franchise Producer.

The extra months will therefore be used to create a greater number of content and ensure the quality level coveted by Firaxis, something for which all in all it is worth waiting for. In this way, moreover, the game will no longer have to elbow with the other big names coming out in the first months of 2022, which should ensure greater visibility.

Last month, a new gameplay video from Marvel’s Midnight Suns was unveiled showing Hunter and Wolverine fighting against Sabretooth.