the release date is written with ink, not pencil, according to Todd Howard – Nerd4.life

According to Todd Howard, leading figure of Bethesda Softworks, the release date from Starfield it was not decided lightly. Indeed, it is “written with ink, not pencil“, as he said in an interview with the IGN.com site, where he touched on various topics related to the projects of the company, recently acquired by Microsoft for Xbox Game Studios.

According to Howard, Starfield is a truly ambitious title but despite this the development team firmly believes they can do it to launch it on November 11, 2022, as previously announced. Of course, nothing is ever 100% sure and there is always the possibility of some referral at the last minute, but currently the goal is to make it by the time announced and the progress in this direction is excellent.

Speaking of the game itself Howard didn’t say much, other than that it has a similar structure to the Elder Scrolls. So let’s expect a focus on exploring a huge game world, in this case made up of multiple planets, since we are talking about a title set in space. Bethesda has decided to make it to try out a completely new universe, so much so that the development of The Elder Scrolls 6 has been postponed.

Starfield will launch on PC and Xbox consoles. It will also be available immediately for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.