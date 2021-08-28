the release date of the skin of Will Smith from Bad Boys revealed by a leak – Nerd4.life

Once again the leaker HYPEX beat Epic Games on time, unveiling the exit date of the skin by Will Smith inspired Mike Lowrey’s character from the Bad Boys movie series, which apparently should be available on Fortnite starting tomorrow, Sunday 29th August.

The skin had already been leaked a few weeks ago by Hypex himself and according to the images shared on Twitter, which you can view below, it will be very faithful to the real counterpart. As usual, the costume will be available inside the Shop of Fortnite, along with a probable bundle with other Bad Boys-themed items, such as decorative back, pickaxe and detaplane, and will be available for purchase with V-bucks, the premium currency of Epic Games’ battle royale.

We usually suggest taking unofficial information with a grain of salt, but it must be said that HYPEX over time has proved to be a very reliable leaker. Fortnite has recently entered into a large number of collaborations with franchises of all kinds, from superheroes from Marvel and DC to films like Free Guy – Hero for play. For example, Morty skins from Rick and Morty and that of celebrated musician J Balvin have been added.

