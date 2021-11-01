the release date unveiled by an epic trailer

After having told you all the details on the Bloodborne demake, we can now also announce the official launch date of the intriguing videogame project.

The developer Lilith Walther has in fact confirmed that the fan-made creation will actually be distributed to the community once completed. The appointment, in particular, is set for next year, with Day One confirmed for the date of January 31, 2022. The announcement was shared via the publication of an epic trailer dedicated to Bloodborne PSX. Available directly at the opening of this news, the video offers a rich overview of the peculiar PlayStation 1 style demake of the masterpiece FromSoftware.

The publication of Bloodborne PSX it will obviously take place in free. The project is in fact made by fans and involves a registered IP. In this regard, the author has also already confirmed that, in the event that Sony or FromSoftware should make any complaints about it, the project should be canceled.

Shortly after the release of the latest Bloodborne PSX gameplay video, Lilith Walther remembers that we are not talking about a real game for the first PlayStation, but an imitation of it made in Unreal Engine 4. Unfortunately, for obvious reasons related to the available resources, the demake will not reproduce the entire FromSoftware game, but only the first sections. In this regard, the possibility of clashing with is already confirmed Father Gascoigne, but the team hopes to be able to propose the boss fight with the Vicar Amelia.