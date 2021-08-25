the release dates of the single and album

Clues on the new album by Ariana Grande ( PHOTO ) . After breaking the silence on the various rumors that have followed one another in recent weeks, with a tweet announcing the arrival of a new album, one of the most influential artists of the contemporary music scene has chosen her website arianagrande.com to give further clues on his recording project. On the homepage there are two countdowns (one for the single and the other for the album) and a title, “ Positions “. Other details have not yet been revealed. The countdowns expire respectively 23 and 30 October 2020 . The first date should be that relating to the release of the single, probably titled “Positions”, while October 30 (a week later) will be the turn of the album that should have the same title.

The success of “thank u, next” and the collaborations with Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande’s latest album “thank u, next”Was released in 2019 and debuted at # 1 on the Billboard Chart. He has achieved two platinum records in the United States of America for selling over two million copies and two nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards in the categories Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The singer was the absolute protagonist of this spring, first with “Stuck With U“, The song in collaboration with Justin Bieber whose proceeds went to the 1st Responders Children’s Foundation, aimed at supporting the families of doctors, paramedics, police and firefighters who first faced the Covid-19 emergency (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP); subsequently he participated in “Rain On Me”By Lady Gaga, which to date has over 233 million views on YouTube and nearly 400 million streams on Spotify. At the MTV Video Music Awards Ariana Grande won four awards: three statuettes for “Rain On Me” in the categories “Song of the Year”, “Best Collaboration” and “Best Photography”, while for “Stuck With U” she got the award in the special category “Best Video shot at home”.

The clues on the new album by Ariana Grande

In recent days, Ariana Grande had announced, with a tweet, of be thrilled to be able to reveal that October would be the release month of his new album. The tweet was then shared again on various social networks (Instagram and Facebook), sparking the enthusiasm of the artist’s fans. There are almost 4 million likes won on Instagram alone, an exorbitant figure that underlines the great following of Ariana Grande. Already in September, the singer had tickled the attention of her fans with a video and an audio preview of a new song. The film sees the artist in a recording studio together with an orchestra.