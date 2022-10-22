The release of Dune 2 is advanced: Denis Villeneuve’s film recovers the date of Blade

Disney is turning its schedule upside down, and this directly impacts the Warner Bros. blockbuster.

The second part of Dunes is filming since this summer, and was previously set for November 17, 2023 in the United States, but Warner Bros has just brought forward its date by fifteen days. Denis Villeneuve must have completed this sequel by November 3, the old release date of Bladewith Mahershala Ali. Disney has just turned its calendar upside down (Deadpool 3 and avengers secret wars have also moved), and as this Marvel super-production has been delayed (following the departure of its director), the studio has decided to postpone it. A boon for the competing firm, which jumped at the chance, thus avoiding releasing at the same time as another franchise film expected for November 17, 2023 at the cinema: The Hunger Games: The Ride of the Serpent and the Songbird.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem will return in particular in this sequel inspired by the second part of Dunes, by Frank Herbert, following the success of the first opus released in October 2021 (it won 400 million dollars worldwide, as well as six Oscars). Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken have also joined the cast.

