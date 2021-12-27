the releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spider-Man: No Way Home, review: a multiverse of emotions, twists and nostalgia

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted introducing the Multiverse and serving as a forerunner to Doctor Strange 2: In the Multiverse of Madness which debuts in May 2022. “No Way Home”, Marvel Studios has 12 films already planned and four films archived regarding Phase 4 that we remember also includes several TV series that will build connections and delve into different characters before or after they make their MCU debut

Looking ahead, it seems clear that 2022 and 2023 promise to be extremely eventful for the studio, but what are the films we will see in this long period of time? You will find out by continuing to read with a list of Marvel Studios releases complete where possible with official release date.

Doctor Strange 2: In the Multiverse of Madness – May 6, 2022

The first trailer of Doctor Strange 2, a horror sequel directed by Sam Raimi, screened with the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” showed us a continuation of the Multiverse element and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange teaming up with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Wong (Benedict Wong), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and new Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) superheroine America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will return.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8, 2022

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in his fourth solo film in which he will team up with Guardians of the Galaxy: Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot ( Vin Diesel) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Main antagonist of the film Gorr, better known as the slayer of gods, played by Christian Bale. In the comics Gorr is born as an outcast and develops a deep hatred against the gods that he considers useless and selfish. After losing all affection, he begins a mission of revenge equipped with a powerful mythical sword (Necrosword) forged from the head of a slain Celestial, which leads him to fight and kill several deities.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Black Panther 2 – November 11, 2022

Having said goodbye to the late Chadwick Boseman, the original T’challa ruler of Wakanda, it has been confirmed that there will be no reassignment of the role, so Black Panther 2 in addition to paying tribute to Boseman he will focus on the other prominent characters from the original film, some of the other notable figures who live in Wakanda, while introducing Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams before seeing her star in his own TV series Ironheart by Disney +. Ironheart (Riri Williams) is a superheroine created in 2016 by writers Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato, and later redesigned by Eve Ewing and Kevin Libranda. Riri Williams is a 15-year-old engineering and genius student who after her father’s death designs Iron Man-like armor using material stolen from campus. after some trouble with justice Tony Stark will decide to support Riri’s desire to become a superheroine. There are rumors that “Black Panther 2” may be centered around a war with another civilization, mention of Atlantis, and that Namor the Sub-Mariner will be the main villain of the film.

The Marvels / Captain Marvel 2 – February 17, 2023

The Marvels will see Carol Denvers aka Captain Marvel team up with Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau. In 2019 Brie Larson expressed interest in introducing the Kamala Khan character in a Captain Marvel sequel; that same year Kevin Feige said he had great ideas for a sequel, and that he could explore the time frame between the end of the first film and Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, Lashana Lynch is interested in reprising the role of Maria Rambeau. After the announcement of the official development of Captain Marvel 2 the announcement of Nia DaCosta (Candyman) as director will follow. Iman Vellani will be chosen to play the inhuman Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, reprising the role from the eponymous Disney + TV series due out in 2022, while Teyonah Parris will reprise the role of Monica Rambeau from the TV series WandaVision. Filming began in April 2021 in New Jersey and ended in November 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

After the appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder And The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the first TV special of the UCM to air in 2022 directed James Gunn for Disney +, Star-Lord and companions

will return to the cinema to conclude the search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and meet Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock that we saw introduced in the scene after the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. James Gunn has announced that John Murphy will be composer of the music for Vol. 3, marking the first “Guardians” film not to be set to music by Tyler Bates.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – July 28, 2023

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) are back and this time the looming threat is none other than Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror, supervillain created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby able to travel in time and antagonist in the Avengers comics and the Fantastic 4. Kang will be played by the hugely popular Jonathan Majors from the horror TV series Lovecraft Country and the Netflix movie From 5 Bloods – Like Brothers by Spike Lee. Another new entry by Ant-Man 3 is Katherine Newton, seen in Detective Pikachu and protagonist of the recent horror-comedy Freaky of Blumhouse opposite Matthew Vaughn, the actress will replace Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie, daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). Cassie’s role in the first Ant-Man was played by Abby Ryder Fortsen, but with Lang’s return in “Avengers: Endgame” after a stint in the quantum realm it required the casting of an older actress. Fuhrmann arrived but has not been confirmed for the third film. The recruitment of Newton in place of Fuhrmann was not motivated, but remember that Lang’s daughter in the comics will follow in her father’s footsteps by becoming the superheroine known as Stature / Stinger, a member of the Young Avengers, a project the latter that could consolidate with the entry on the scene of a face known as Newton. Kang’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was announced in the season one finale of the TV series Loki. Sylvie’s decision to kill “He Who Remains” has apparently unleashed one of the most evil Kangs in the timeline, which we discover has already undergone notable changes.

Fantastic 4 (reboot)

After the false start of the 90s, a couple of discreet live-action with Chris Evans as the Human Torch and Jessica Alba as the Invisible Woman, and a disastrous reboot with Miles Teller as Mr. Fantastic and Jamie Bell as The Thing, the Fantastic 4 will join the UCM with a reboot of which very little is known and of which the main antagonist is ignored: is the Doctor Doom already used in both previous cinematic versions returning or will they focus on a whole new villain? Director of the reboot Feige announced Jon Watts that already directed Spider-Man with Tom Holland.

Blade (reboot)

Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book) to replace rocky Wesley Snipes as daytime in reboot Blade which will bring the comic book vampire hunter to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). Ali’s voice could be heard in the scene after the film’s closing credits Eternals in which we saw Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman introduce his Black Knight. “Blade” nominee is the unknown Bassam Tariq nominated for a BAFTA for the film Mogul Mowgli.

Deadpool 3

With the acquisition of Fox, Deadpool will also be incorporated into the UCM with two highly successful films already under its belt, but set with a ban on minors incompatible with the Marvel shared universe. The ongoing plans for a third movie and an X-Force spin-off have meanwhile been shelved and the special “Once Upon a Time Deadpool” version of Deadpool 2 has been closely watched by Disney and Marvel Studios to see if she could become a model to draw inspiration from to approach the character and complement him from a 17-year ban to a “PG-13” setting that underpins the UCM. In October 2019, Reese and Wernick said they were awaiting approval from Marvel Studios to begin production on the third film. Reese said: “[Deadpool] it will live in the universe classified as R that we have created and hopefully we will be allowed to play a little bit on the playground of the UCM and incorporate it into that. In December 2019 Ryan Reynolds confirmed that a third Deadpool film is in development, although it will be produced by Marvel Studios. In November 2020 it was announced that Marvel and Reynolds had met with various writers and decided that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin would be the screenwriters for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool.

Captain America 4

The ending of the tv series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has finally accepted the burden of carrying the shield given to him by Steve Rogers, and when we find him in Captain America 4 he may or may not have Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and the United States agent (Wyatt Russell) at his side. At the moment there are no details even on a possible director or who will write the film.

Shang-Chi 2

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings it was a very pleasant surprise and with positive reviews and 432 million dollars in box office it also decreed the desire of fans to see a continuation of the adventures of the first oriental superhero of the MCU. Currently one Shang-Chi 2 is officially in development at Marvel, with director Destin Daniel Cretton back on board. In the film’s mid-credits scene we saw Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) in conversation with Wong, Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers where they discover that the Ten Rings are much older than Mandarin and that they are broadcasting. a signal. In the after-credits scene, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) returned home and took over her father’s organization.

X-Men / The Mutants (reboot)

Marvel has already confirmed that the mutants will be incorporated into the MCU, but when that will happen has not been revealed. It’s possible Marvel wants to make sure that an adequate amount of time has elapsed after the end of Fox’s X-Men franchise, which apart from outsider Deadpool ended with two consecutive flops: the disappointing “Dark Phoenix” and the perpetually postponed ” The New Mutants ”, the first and last horror of the X-Men saga. There are no clues as to when and how we will see Wolverine and his companions again, whether or not it will be a cast of young people to follow the Spider-Man process with Tom Holland, but it is clear that the Marvel mutants will probably be the last to join the family of Marvel Studios.