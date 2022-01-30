The relief of Europe and the USA. Biden: ‘We will further strengthen ties’ – Politics

Europe and the United States breathe a sigh of relief for the re-election of Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale, with Mario Draghi steadfast in Palazzo Chigi. A stability that first of all becomes a guarantee that Italy will not derail from the ambitious reforms financed by the EU. And that a real electoral government was avoided, with the consequent fears about the possible temptations to create new debt.

“Congratulations to President Sergio Mattarella on his re-election” tweeted US President Joe Biden, assuring that the two leaders will continue their “efforts to further strengthen ties between the United States and Italy and address common challenges”.

“Dear President Mattarella, congratulations on your re-election. Italy can always count on the EU”, is the tweet of the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the evening.

While the President of the European Council Charles Michel says he is convinced that Italy will continue to contribute constructively to the growth of the EU. “Very warm, also in consideration of the personal friendship between the two, the message of the French Emmanuel Macron:” Best wishes, dear Sergio.

“I know I can count on your commitment to live the friendship between our countries and this united, strong and prosperous Europe that we are building. Long live the friendship between Italy and France!” Macron concludes, in Italian. Put behind the uncertainty of the last few days, the solution found in Rome reassures the institutions in Brussels, but also the other chancelleries, for the role that Italy may have in the reform of the Stability Pact, and for the collaboration without solution continuity with the current French presidency, especially in a sensitive moment like the one the Old Continent is experiencing in the Ukrainian crisis.

The turning point is hailed as the best possible solution by those who wished for stability and continuity in the country. The presence of Mattarella and Draghi facilitated the path of planning for the NRP. And the Hill has always been a point of reference for Europe, which it reassured even when it facilitated the identification of ways out of tensions with the EU, avoiding major crises due to internal political tensions (as during the government yellow green).

Compared to the PNRR, we still think among the institutions in Brussels, Italy’s success is fundamental for all of Europe. The response to the request for the first real tranche for Italy should arrive in the coming weeks: by February the Commission will give its opinion to the Economic and Financial Committee (CEF), the operational arm of Ecofin which must give the definitive go-ahead. And the solution found for the Quirinale is the maximum guarantee that Italy can give to Europe.

After Mattarella’s confirmation, the spotlight in the EU is now on France, where the presidential elections are voted in April and politics in June. On Sunday, on the other hand, polls are open in Portugal, where for the first time there is a far-right party that is growing in consensus.