The rem beauty collection by Ariana Grande arrives in November!

written by Roberta Marciano





November 3, 2021



The Arianators will no longer be in the skin but Ariana Grande announced that its cosmetics line, rem beauty will arrive in November. The exact launch date is not known but the Positions singer gave us some clues about what the mood of this launch will be.

There are those who think that the launch of the collection could be on November 9th, simultaneously with a new launch of Lady Gaga, who imaginatively hypothesized for the 15th of the same month. However, it is very likely that the singer will drop the new products without anticipating a date.

What we know about the collection is the theme that inspires it and also what appears to be some of the packaging and products that will accompany the first launch. First of all, the packaging of the lipsticks as seen in the promotional images. Here they are obviously almost giant in size, but they should perfectly mirror what the actual packaging will be.

In addition to this, the singer also showed the designs of other products, including what appears to be a palette and its respective colors.

The cosmos and space are the components of this makeup collection that Ariana we must say is really passionate about, since the time of her single Break Free.