The remains of Yarimar Mercado’s mother will be transferred to Puerto Rico

the olympic athlete Yarimar Market has made a request for help to the people of Puerto Rico to be able to cover the costs of moving her mother’s remains to Puerto Rico so that she can be fired by the people who loved her.

Mabel Martínez died on Saturday when she was hit by a bullet that entered the place where she lived two years ago in Connecticut, United States. The woman from Yauco moved in with her husband shortly after the earthquakes that affected the southern area of ​​Puerto Rico. She was a home economics teacher and was a person with many friends in Yauco.

Mother of Olympian Yarimar Mercado dies from a stray bullet

“We will be taking her to Puerto Rico so her friends and family can say goodbye. Any contribution is welcome. Thank you all so much for the messages of support from her. I am still trying to assimilate everything… I wish it was just a nightmare, ”Market wrote on her Facebook account, sharing an image of a report on Telemundo in which she shares the telephone number 787-235-5321 for contributions via ATH Mobile.

In the Telemundo report, a sister-in-law of the woman explained that the stray bullet came from a shooting that took place in a place relatively distant from where she was sewing.

The woman was immediately taken to a hospital but did not survive the impact.

Mercado, for her part, was due to arrive in Newark this morning from Brazil, where as of today she was supposed to compete in a Shooting World Cup. The young woman has asked for space to deal with the hard time she is experiencing, which she wishes was just a nightmare.