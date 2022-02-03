The remake of West side story at the I Portici cinema

This week the programming of the cinema-theater “I Portici” in Fossano proposes the screening of the films: “West side story”, adaptation by Steven Spielberg of the 1957 play of the same name. “The wolf and the lion”, by Gilles de Maistre. A lost wolf cub and lion cub are rescued by a girl in the heart of the Canadian wilderness. Their friendship will forever change their lives. “The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley”, by Guillermo Del Toro, with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett. A young criminal is in a romantic relationship with a psychiatrist. The woman is a corrupt manipulator who, at some point, begins to deceive him too. The film club on Wednesday 9 February offers the film “The worst person in the world” with two screenings, at 4.30 pm and 9 pm.

Here are the films scheduled from 5 to 9 February in the three cinemas of via Roma 74.

Saturday 5th February: West side story (18-21), The wolf and the lion (18.30-21), The fair of illusions (18-21).

Sunday 6th February: West side story (15.30-18.15-21), The wolf and the lion (16-18.30-21), The fair of illusions (15.30-18.15-21).

Monday 7 February: rest.

Tuesday 8 February:West side story (in the original language; 18.30-21.15), The wolf and the lion (18.30-21), The fair of illusions (18.15-21).

Wednesday 9 February: The Wolf and the Lion (21), The Fair of Illusions (21), The Worst Person in the World (16.30-21), Cineforum 2021-2022 review.

Cinema managers remember that you can enter only with the Green pass, controlled at the entrance to the cinema via a dedicated app, and with an FFP2 mask. Current and future anti-covid regulations must always be strictly respected to protect everyone’s health.

Further information and timetables on the website www.i-portici.net or tel. 0172.633381.