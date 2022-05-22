The remarkable physical transformation of Natalie Portman to play “Mighty Thor” | TV and Show

Natalie Portman went through a strict workout routine to get the strong look of Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens on July 8.

The movie previews Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment of the Marvel superhero saga, have been surprised by the muscular appearance of Natalie Portmanwho returns with his character from Jane Fosterbut this time turned into Mighty Thor (or Lady Thor).

As well as Chris Hemsworth He has had to train hard to embody the God of Thunder since 2011, now his co-star has also had to adopt a special routine to play his female counterpart.

After being out in the third installment, Portman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time in the film directed by Taika Waititi and which opens on July 8.

EXCLUSIVE IMAGE ALERT ⚡️ Jane Foster’s return in #ThorLoveAndThunder is “a real mindfuck for Thor,” says Taika Waititi. READ MORE: https://t.co/RqKtzzL4cK pic.twitter.com/4cJmFSoWCY — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) May 7, 2022

Natalie Portman’s tough routine to become Mighty Thor

As seen in the previews and in some leaked photos from the shoot, Portman sports a very toned and strong physique, highlighting his muscles in his arms.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Natalie Portman indicated that she trained hard for four months and took many protein shakes.

“It was really fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, I think for four months before shooting and then obviously throughout the shoot. We did a lot of weight training and I had a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I’ve never done before.”revealed in statements collected by Sensacine.

Natalie said that her goal had never been to be bulky, so this type of training was new to her. “It was very physical, so I did a lot of work on both agility and strength,” she said.

“It definitely helps you get into character and it changed the way I moved. You walk different, you feel different. I mean, it’s brutal to feel strong for the first time in my life.”he confessed.

It is not the first time that Natalie Portman physically changes for a role

Let us remember that it is not the first time that Natalie Portman drastically changes her body composition for a role. She also did it for the film Black Swan, a performance that earned her an Oscar.

On that occasion, she had to tone her body a lot, to play a professional dancer.

“It was the most physically demanding role I’ve ever had. I started training a year before and I had to continue training throughout the filming, after working 15 or 16 hours a day, which was quite extreme, ”he said in an interview about that role.

For Black Swan, the star trained ballet three hours a day, swam a mile, in addition to undergoing a workout called Power Plié, which mixes ballet with exercise.