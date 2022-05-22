Entertainment

The remarkable physical transformation of Natalie Portman to play “Mighty Thor” | TV and Show

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Natalie Portman went through a strict workout routine to get the strong look of Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens on July 8.

The movie previews Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment of the Marvel superhero saga, have been surprised by the muscular appearance of Natalie Portmanwho returns with his character from Jane Fosterbut this time turned into Mighty Thor (or Lady Thor).

As well as Chris Hemsworth He has had to train hard to embody the God of Thunder since 2011, now his co-star has also had to adopt a special routine to play his female counterpart.

After being out in the third installment, Portman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time in the film directed by Taika Waititi and which opens on July 8.

Natalie Portman’s tough routine to become Mighty Thor

As seen in the previews and in some leaked photos from the shoot, Portman sports a very toned and strong physique, highlighting his muscles in his arms.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Natalie Portman indicated that she trained hard for four months and took many protein shakes.

“It was really fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, I think for four months before shooting and then obviously throughout the shoot. We did a lot of weight training and I had a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I’ve never done before.”revealed in statements collected by Sensacine.

New image of Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder
Marvel Studios

Natalie said that her goal had never been to be bulky, so this type of training was new to her. “It was very physical, so I did a lot of work on both agility and strength,” she said.

“It definitely helps you get into character and it changed the way I moved. You walk different, you feel different. I mean, it’s brutal to feel strong for the first time in my life.”he confessed.

Filtered photos of Natalie Portman during the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder
Social media

It is not the first time that Natalie Portman physically changes for a role

Let us remember that it is not the first time that Natalie Portman drastically changes her body composition for a role. She also did it for the film Black Swan, a performance that earned her an Oscar.

On that occasion, she had to tone her body a lot, to play a professional dancer.

“It was the most physically demanding role I’ve ever had. I started training a year before and I had to continue training throughout the filming, after working 15 or 16 hours a day, which was quite extreme, ”he said in an interview about that role.

For Black Swan, the star trained ballet three hours a day, swam a mile, in addition to undergoing a workout called Power Plié, which mixes ballet with exercise.

Source link

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Evelyn Beltrán: who were her partners before Toni Costa | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

7 mins ago

Nicola Coughlan in the spotlight for sex scenes in third season of “Bridgerton”

18 mins ago

Emma Watson made a spiritual retreat where she was silent for 10 days

19 mins ago

Tristan Thompson spends time with daughter True as Khloe Kardashian enjoys Italy – Up News Info

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button