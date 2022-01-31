the “remaster” for PSX is now available for download – Nerd4.life

Bloodborne PSX and finally available for the download. For those unfamiliar with it, this is a demake, or rather a remaster for the first PlayStation (as the developers have jokingly defined it several times), which takes up the contents of the original FromSoftware game and adapts them to the characteristics of the ancient console.

We’re actually talking about a native PC game, so fear not, as you won’t need to dust off your old console or an emulator to play it.

Bloodborne PSX on itch.io The developers are keen to reiterate that Bloodborne PSX has nothing to do with Sony, SCEA and FromSoftware. It is simply a game made by fans and meant for fans. This is why it was released completely free of charge, despite the fact that the processing took years.

Bloodborne PSX: A game image

The setting is that of the original Bloodborne, the city of Yharnam, whose streets have been invaded by terrible monsters. The gameplay, despite taking that of the FromSoftware title, it has some notable differences. Consider it a heartfelt tribute to what many consider to be one of the best games of the PS4 / Xbox One generation.