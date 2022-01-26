the “remaster” mod is ready, launch trailer for v1.0 – Nerd4.life

Resident Evil 4 HD Project it was a gigantic job that lasted 8 years but it has finally arrived at its version 1.0, with the mod “remaster” which will be available in a few days on PC and a launch trailer which presents its characteristics.

It is really a big-caliber project if you think about the efforts made by the team of modders in recent years, who have profoundly reworked the graphics of the famous Capcom game to offer a “remastered” version in high definition. Resident Evil 4 HD Project will be available from February 2, 2022 for those who own Resident Evil 4 PC version on Steam.

We have already talked about this mod in the past, which does an extraordinary job of updating the graphics on the standard version of Resident Evil 4 for PC: the modders have not limited themselves to increasing the resolution but have replaced most of the textures with other resolution assets higher and higher quality, among others improvements: