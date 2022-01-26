the “remaster” mod is ready, launch trailer for v1.0 – Nerd4.life

Resident Evil 4 HD Project it was a gigantic job that lasted 8 years but it has finally arrived at its version 1.0, with the mod “remaster” which will be available in a few days on PC and a launch trailer which presents its characteristics.
It is really a big-caliber project if you think about the efforts made by the team of modders in recent years, who have profoundly reworked the graphics of the famous Capcom game to offer a “remastered” version in high definition. Resident Evil 4 HD Project will be available from February 2, 2022 for those who own Resident Evil 4 PC version on Steam.
We have already talked about this mod in the past, which does an extraordinary job of updating the graphics on the standard version of Resident Evil 4 for PC: the modders have not limited themselves to increasing the resolution but have replaced most of the textures with other resolution assets higher and higher quality, among others improvements:
- Textures replaced with better assets
- Enhancements to lighting effects and 3D models
- Correction and improvement of graphic effects
- Possibility to choose between standard or classic framing for sections with Ashley
To get a better idea of the work done, you can also see the comparison video published by ElAnalistaDeBits in this regard, which highlights the differences between the standard version and the one with the mod applied. The Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 mod works with Resident Evil 4 on PC in version 1.0.6 and 1.1.0 on Steam.