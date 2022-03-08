the remedies to fight it in a natural way

It is a problem that can strike at any moment. Here, then, are the natural remedies to fight the shingles effectively

Suffer from fire of saint Anthony it is particularly annoying and problematic. In fact, the pathology is not always diagnosed quickly and its symptoms can be really annoying, as well as representing a health hazard.

Given that, whenever you have the suspected to have any pathology, it is necessary contact your doctorwe want to show you some remedies natural to fight the shingles. Here, then, are some effective solutions that may help you.

Here are the natural remedies to fight shingles

There are some traditional methods which can be effective against shingles. It is a disease caused by the virus chickenpox. This, in fact, could appear again after years, especially when our body is weaker.

However, sometimes yes undervalue symptoms and we tend not to take this hypothesis into consideration. This is why it is essential call on to your doctor, who will be able to answer any doubts and provide information on what to do.

Furthermore, there are several natural remedies to fight the shingles, which aim to address the vesicleswhich cause itch and, often, pain spread throughout the body. Here are what remedies we are talking about:

The first remedy to fight the shingles is represented by hot water compresses. It is possible to do it several times a day on areas where blisters are particularly common. In addition, you can use gels of Aloe Verain the points where there is more pain, or burning.

Other important remedies used to treat shingles are the honeywhich must be applied to the blisters and which produces a kind of soothing system and the mother tincture of Echinacea. The latter must be diluted in water and taken three times a day on an empty stomach.

It is important to remember that these natural remedies are effective in to deal the shingles, but not to cure him. Precisely for this reason, a visit to a doctor is always necessary, who will recommend the best antivirals needed.