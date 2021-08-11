The remix of ’34+35′ by Ariana Grande with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat : Revenews

Finally out ’34+35 (Remix)’ by Ariana Grande with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. Dissing against 6ix9ine is already viral.

On January 15, the remix of 34+35 of Ariana Grande, featuring with Doya Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. On paper it is already a milestone, but to listen well to the song the result does not change. In fact, Doja Cat appropriates the second verse, while Megan Thee Stallion is the third: a stellar trio, especially considering that it is the first release of 2021 by Ariana Grande.

On October 30, 2020, the pop star had shared a small preview of the remix, while on November 7, Doja Cat had recited her verse during a live on Instagram. The announcement of the remix – official – however, took place only in recent times, on January 13 and, on that occasion, Ariana Grande had suggested the presence of two guests in the song.

The song 34+35 is featured on the album Positions, the latest released by Ariana Grande.

” 34+35 ” (Remix), Doja Cat and dissing at 6ix9ine

After the release of the remix, many have noticed that – in the verse of Doja Cat – a fairly explicit dissing appears against Tekashi 6ix9ine. The verse in question reads Can we stay up all night? Fuck a jet lag. You bring your fine ass and overnight bag. Add up the numbers or get behind that. Play and rewind that, listen, you’ll find that. I want that six-nine without Tekashi (Can we stay up all night? Who cares about jet lag. You bring here your beautiful ass and a bag for the night. Do two accounts or go further. Listen several times and you will understand. I want that 69 but without Tekashi). In no time at all, Doja Cat’s words have ended up (not even to say it) trending on Twitter.