The Renaissance-inspired manes that are a trend in long hair – Revista Para Ti

The XXL length manes worn by some celebrities on the latest red carpets that we have seen (MET Gala, Cannes Film Festival, for example) have a particular name: “Boticelli mane”, in reference to the famous Renaissance painter who created the women in his works wearing these such characteristic looks.

These days we have seen Sophie Turner, Olivia RodrigoKaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively look this way. Of course, many of them do not have such an amount of hair (or its length) and that is why they resort to the expert hands of their stylists, who recreate these quasi-artistic looks in them.

The long hair of the protagonists of those paintings maintained a constant zigzag wave, natural and undone, evoking medievalism. Painters of this period were attracted to paintings from before Raphael, hence its name. However, the Italian media do not find pre-Raphaelitism in the mane of Phoebe Dynevon or Adwoa Aboahbut in a contemporary painter of the Renaissance, the also very famous Sandro Botticelli.

Photo: Pinterest

We see buckles with pearls, colored ribbons or strands of hair that play at being crowns or overlapping braids, always in huge ash blonde hair. The volume at the root is always respected, as well as the movement of the hair.

But the pictorial inspiration does not end there. With the change of the decade, long hair is here to stay and now fashion normalizes it in favor of naturalness. They no longer have to be subjected to strict hairstyles, but rather respect their shape; a lesson learned after confinement. To the length and natural waves -sometimes bordering on the siren finish- coloration is added.

Photo: Pinterest

The characteristic ash blonde of Botticelli however, it gives way to a reddish tone that little by little has become the color trend of the year. The luminous redhead of 2020 became an even lighter version thanks to Kendall Jenner.

Again Italy adds the same as far as hair trends are concerned. We saw this precise coloration in Sophie Turner, Phoebe Dynevor, Adwoa Aboah or Zendaya. Mahogany, dark brown, Venetian red color the palette of the most exclusive colorists, once again with the history of art as inspiration.