The Renault Clio is the best-selling car in Europe in November 2021

AN UNCERTAIN RANKING – Factory supply problems still weigh heavily on new car registrations in Europe in November 2021 (here the news). This uncertain market is also reflected in the ranking of best-selling cars which, more than the quality of the individual models, reflects the ability of manufacturers to make them really available to customers.

THE CLIO PREVAILS LITTLE – According to the data released by Jato, to November 2021 the most successful car was the Renault Clio (pictured above), with 16,353 units registered, a short distance from the second classified, the Dacia Sandero, which reached 16,263. Third place for the Peugeot 208 with 16,261 copies delivered. The Volkswagen Golf and Toyota Yaris, whose volumes fell by 72% and 65% respectively, were hit hard by the shortage of electronic components. The Hyundai Tucson, on the other hand, scored an exploit by entering the top 10, recording 12,408 cars.

QUOTES – Despite the difficult context, in November 2021 the electrified cars (i.e. rechargeable, electric, and hydrogen hybrids) were the 26% of registrations total, surpassing diesel, which stopped at 18%, while petrol ones are at 53 %%. The strong growth trend of electrified cars is therefore confirmed, which in 2019 were only 4% and in 2020 16% and the slow but inexorable decrease of diesel, almost halved compared to 32% in 2019.

EV AND PHEV – Leading the rankings of electric is the Tesla Model 3 (10,739 units registered in November 2021), followed by the Renault Zoe (8,658) and from Dacia Spring (5,746). Still staying at Tesla, to report the good result of the Model Y, which totaled 5,347 units, stinking in fourth place. In the hybrid market with external rechargeable battery (PHEV), the best-selling car was the Peugeot 3008 (3,855), followed by the Volvo XC40 (3,437) and the Ford Kuga (3,109).