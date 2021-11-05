The renewal of Barella to “convince” Brozovic: Inter tries everything | News

Awaiting the official extension for the Sardinian midfielder, doubts grow for the Croatian twin

A perfect understanding, on and off the pitch. Complementary on the pitch, friends in life. A relationship sealed and disclosed urbi et orbi also from the now social catchphrase “where are you Bare?”. In conclusion, Barella and Brozovic, the two essential midfielders for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. Nerazzurri heritage that the club does not intend to squander but … But if for the former there are no doubts, for the latter the road is currently uphill. The renewal of Barella is done: today is actually referred to as the day of signature on renewal until 2026, an injection of confidence and enthusiasm two days before the derby with Milan. A promise made and kept: it will be him the man who is the symbol of Inter for the next few years, the chosen captain destined to put on the armband now of Handanovic. The situation is different for the Croatian expiring in June.

Inter are doing what they can (and perhaps even more so) in order not to lose the equalizer of his own midfield at the end of the season. Is Marotta that Help they have repeatedly clearly expressed the club’s desire to prolong the relationship: but the optimism of the will seems to be opposed by the pessimism of reason, or at least the doubts about a negotiation that is not easy at all grow day after day. Brozovic, whose performance has long been at the highest levels, is obviously sought by many teams (most recently the Psg), currently earns about 4.2 million per season, Inter could come to propose a renewal to 6, in any case lower than what the top clubs that have set their eyes on him at the expiry of the current contract with the Nerazzurri. Much, if not all, therefore depends on the will of the player which, up to now, however, has never been clearly expressed. Mind you, he never expressed the desire to end the relationship with Inter but he has never even shown a hurry to sit down at a table to negotiate. Up to now the contacts with the father manager have been interlocutors, Inter are hoping to clarify soon (the national break in November could be the right time) because they do not intend to drag the issue beyond the month of January. It is difficult now to make predictions. Certainly, however, splitting such a well-knit couple would be a crime. And who knows if it is then Barella who lends a hand to the club. In fact, this too could be a valuable card to play: then, “what are you doing Marcelo?”