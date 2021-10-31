The renewal of Belotti is always on the agenda, what does he do?

Some still believe in it, that in the end he will stay at Toro and renew thanks to the results of the team which, after all, can always hope to grab a place in Europe. This would be the best business card to keep the Rooster, but in the meantime he is certainly looking around. Attracted by the two Milanese teams, with AC Milan in the lead, there is also the Premier, with Arsenal who seem really interested in the grenade bomber. However, this does not prevent him from taking the field with Torino and scoring, as happened yesterday against Sampdoria, where he scored his 100th goal in Serie A.