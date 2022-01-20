“The renewal of Dybala is a technical matter, Allegri told Rugani that it is an asset”

Rugani’s agent, Davide Torchia, spoke to the microphones of TMW Radio during the transmission Open Stadium. In addition to his client, Torchia also spoke about the situation linked to the renewal of Paulo Dybala: “Going back, with the various slips, there seems to be some friction but I don’t think there is. Going back is never beautiful but the situation cannot be cheap for me: how much can you save, assuming, compared to what they had said? The savings would not be great. The question is technical: either they will firmly believe in him, and he embraces the project, or the choice will be different. Then there is a question of line, if everyone gets 20% less even the sample “.

Do you really think Inter are behind it?

“Everyone is talking about it because it is a logical consequence. Today someone like Dybala, for economic reasons and what he can do, only Inter and Roma can take him.”.

Why is Rugani so divisive?

“In short, in the chessboard of a club like Juventus all the pieces are important. When it comes to being a pawn, one does it, otherwise it is a tower. To play at Juve and stay there for several years, you must have characteristics. Important. Which for me are quality, sacrifice and a sense of belonging. In sacrifice there is also that of giving up something personal to be at the service of the club and the collective good. “

It seems to me that Allegri has a hand.

“Last year those who were there made a different choice, Allegri instead from the beginning did not. The big puzzles about the missed market and the excessive valuation or the too high salary, were not true. In August Allegri said that Rugani was a resource and not a problem. When the moment came, everyone did their part “.