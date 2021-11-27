“The renewal of Pioli is deserved for these reasons”

the former coach of the Milan of the Invincibles Fabio Capello granted an interview to The Gazzetta dello Sport, in which he praised Stefano Pioli, recognizing the merits thanks to which, then, it has won the renewal of the contract.

RENEWAL OF PEGS – “Deserved, indeed deserved. For the work done, for the exponential growth of the team and the young people, for the feeling he was able to create with the club and with the players. It is a decisive aspect, which affects the results: everyone feels involved with him. Obviously the priority is the technical-tactical work he has done, a very important job“.

YOU DESERVE – “I like to emphasize his skill in raising young people, without putting pressure on them. Example: even when they made a mistake, he renewed his trust by giving him a new chance. The maturation is evident in all the boys who are playing, everyone has improved with him. Kalulu is one of the most recent examples but it is certainly not the only one. Leao has found continuity with Pioli and has understood what exactly he must do on the pitch, in the conquest of the French national team by Theo Hernandez there is always also the merit of the coach who has raised him to the point of making him express his potential to the fullest. It is also true for Diaz, in whom the coach and the club have had confidence, as well as for Tonali: after a season not up to par, they had the courage to confirm it by understanding the qualities he could have shown.“.

POSSIBLE IMPROVEMENTS – “In Europe they have been penalized by the referees but that must not be an excuse. They have never played as well as they did in Madrid: there they proved to be a team with technique, quality, conviction and will. They did it only at the end because there is a maturation taking place. They are like a bottle of wine: it has been uncorked, now they can start drinking. They have to keep trying, why not? They were practically out and back in the running: in a certain respect they have less to lose, they will be able to play more free and make more“.

CHAMPIONSHIP – “The growth shown in Madrid must continue in Serie A. They are doing very well but they can do it even more: they must try to impose themselves anytime, anywhere, as AC Milan have done for years. In the championship they showed they were strong in their desire and conviction. After their success in Europe, another step awaits them: a young team could relax and think that in Italy victories are taken for granted. Of course it doesn’t have to happen. They have to prove they have

also this continuity“.

GROWTH PEGS – “He always did well where he worked, valuing the players he had available and making his teams play well. Now that he has created this group he must aim high, have this ambition. He is in a different position than usual: by now he and Milan can no longer hide“.

BEST WISHES – “Pioli is a coach who has worked hard and I believe that reaching this level is a source of great satisfaction, with what he has done he has shown that he can reach certain levels. I congratulate him for the continuity of results but also for the seriousness he has always maintained, in happy moments and in those of difficulty. The confirmation of summer 2020 gave him strength and confidence, also towards the group. The latest renewal is more than ever deserved“.