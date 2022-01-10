the renewal. The details of the deal (close)

The first two games of 2022 he experienced both with the captain’s armband, resulting decisive on the field with two performances of the highest level seasoned also by the shotgun and the illuminating passage for Leao di Venezia. Theo Hernandez, after some difficulties scattered here and there in the first round, he started to grind again watt on his left wing and Milan are back – and it is no coincidence, also counting other reasons – to be devastating.

The details

The Rossoneri club, of course, wants to keep him tight and it’s been several weeks already Maldini and Massara they are negotiating the renewal of the contract with the French entourage. During the last meeting with the Milan Clubs, the Rossoneri technical director expressed himself on the issue as follows: “The renewal of Theo Hernandez is very well underway. We started in due time, but it is not always easy to find an agreement in a negotiation”. According to what was collected by MilanNews.it, the most important meeting took place in Madrid in the Champions League match and the proposal on the plate is the following: extension until 2027 with a salary that will have a base of at least 4 million, but that could also go to 5 with bonuses.

Clear will

Furthermore, the will of the parties is to continue together. Theo Hernandez always showed great attachment to the Rossoneri colors and the captain’s armband, worn in the last two matches, seems to have made him both proud and empowered. “About the renewal – explained the full-back a SkySport in the post Venice – we are at a very good point. I am happy here from day one. We’re talking about”. The deal, therefore, is close to closing. Everyone’s delight, especially Theo Hernandez himself.