the renewal with Napoli is complicated

It will be up to him, to Lorenzo Insigne, decide if he wants to be an American. That is the Canadian: the Toronto he is very interested in the captain of Napoli, in his situation as a free agent from January 1st and in the possibility of placing a shot for effect, we make a shot worthy of Lorenzino, and to give strength and credibility to the proposal he explained that he is ready to satisfy all the player’s requests: from the increase in salary compared to the current 5 million up to bonuses, passing through the classic benefits linked to a radical change of life. Yes, because that’s what it is about: a choice of life and therefore a family one. A suggestive hypothesis, of course, but Insigne’s priority is first of all to evaluate the evolution of the complex renewal negotiation with Napoli and then wait for Italian or European solutions. We will see. As well as the issue linked to the left-back, a role that awaits the return to full capacity of Ghoulam continues to be covered by the indefatigable Mario Rui: again very active contacts with men close to Reinildo Mandava, Madagascar arrow and above all a great summer goal that will expire with Lille in June. Like Ospina: his is a renewal that the club takes very seriously (…)