Sports

the renewal with Napoli is complicated

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

It will be up to him, to Lorenzo Insigne, decide if he wants to be an American. That is the Canadian: the Toronto he is very interested in the captain of Napoli, in his situation as a free agent from January 1st and in the possibility of placing a shot for effect, we make a shot worthy of Lorenzino, and to give strength and credibility to the proposal he explained that he is ready to satisfy all the player’s requests: from the increase in salary compared to the current 5 million up to bonuses, passing through the classic benefits linked to a radical change of life. Yes, because that’s what it is about: a choice of life and therefore a family one. A suggestive hypothesis, of course, but Insigne’s priority is first of all to evaluate the evolution of the complex renewal negotiation with Napoli and then wait for Italian or European solutions. We will see. As well as the issue linked to the left-back, a role that awaits the return to full capacity of Ghoulam continues to be covered by the indefatigable Mario Rui: again very active contacts with men close to Reinildo Mandava, Madagascar arrow and above all a great summer goal that will expire with Lille in June. Like Ospina: his is a renewal that the club takes very seriously (…)

Spalletti blurts out: "Insigne? Don't break your asses ..."

Watch the video

Spalletti blurts out: “Insigne? Don’t break your co **** ni …”

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Italy in rugby was beaten 47-9 by New Zealand at the Olimpico in Rome

6 days ago

TMW EXCLUSIVE – Sheva-Genoa, Koziupa: “Everyone in Ukraine surprised. A risk to his reputation”

4 days ago

Giampiero Galeazzi – Open has died

9 hours ago

F1, Hamilton on Bottas after Mexico: “You can beat us, don’t split us, let’s keep fighting brother”

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button