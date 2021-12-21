The renewals of Dybala and De Ligt? Arrivabene: “Today we are more attached to the prosecutors than to the jersey”

Maurizio Arrivabene, general manager of Juventus, speaks to DAZN a few minutes before the match against Cagliari: “There is never a person who works alone, there is a team that works together. I don’t look at the past, I look at the current situation. The capital increase is there state, we are working on the sustainability of the accounts and the competitiveness of the team. All situations are difficult. Tonight we have the last game before the Christmas break and this too will be a difficult game, which involves a high degree of concentration and we hope that it can to do well”.

What are the differences between the world of football and that of Formula 1?

“There are many differences between sports, but when it comes to companies to manage the differences are few. The important thing is to be determined in achieving the objectives. The company has the objective of sustainability of the accounts, the The team and the coach have a specific goal that they know. Then I hear about panettone, pandoro, then we will talk about doves. We look to today and we hope to do well. I also want to thank the fans, they are an important part of the club. We saw in Bologna singing throughout the game. Being Juventus means this: being Juventus in difficult moments, above all. When things go well it is too easy to get on the bandwagon. Thank them for what they are doing, I hope they support us both in the stadium and outside the stadium “.

We talk about the two assets Dybala and de Ligt, we talk a lot about their future.

“I’m used to speaking very clearly. Nowadays the attachment to the shirt by many players is in a little less form than the attachment they have for the agents. Dybala is Juventus number 10, de Ligt He’s a great defender. They have to do their job, we have ours. But relations are serene. It’s easy to talk about attachment to the shirt, but then you have to show it on the pitch. And we want them to show it. “

Are they proving it?

“Dybala has had a lot of problems in the last period, but when he played he did well. He is an important player for Juventus. De Ligt is there for all to see. Relations are calm, when the time comes we will talk to them,” as with the other players, we don’t make any differences. “