“The renewals of Theo and Bennacer are very well underway, we are talking with Leao. We want to renew soon with all three”

Paolo Maldini, was a surprise guest at the 2021 AIMC (Italian Association of Milan Clubs) online meeting. These are all his statements, collected from a video posted on the channel YouTube “Milan Club Val Vibrata” nine days ago.

This is the intervention of the Rossoneri manager: “I wanted to thank you for your commitment and the passion you put into promoting AC Milan. I think it’s something that comes from the heart, something that I felt from an early age with my dad who played with these colors. There is a sentence in the statute that expresses better than anything else what it means to be a Milan fan. “AIMC is morally associated with Milan AC”. According to me, this morally explains everything, there is nothing but a great passion behind what you do every day. This was my little wish for a fantastic 2022 and a year full of successes ”.

On the market: “We will do everything possible and it will not be a bombastic market, but if we need something we will intervene. Let’s go forward with confidence until the end of the year, we will do the math at the end “.

In the last season, which player surprised you with his improvement or change of attitude? “The player who probably showed a totally different face from last year is Tonali. It’s a 2000, he came with a loan so with a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He arrived after the covid, a somewhat particular season, he did not do very well immediately but we had glimpsed enormous qualities in this boy, who is also a super Milan player. This doesn’t hurt either. In our opinion he is the player who made the strongest improvement “.

The distance with the top European clubs and the need for the new stadium: “You can’t even imagine how close my family is to San Siro. If we want to keep up with the most important European clubs we have to think about a different future, and a lot goes through the new project. It will be a fantastic stadium, which will certainly see us among the first in Europe because it is a modern stadium, which will give us the opportunity to be competitive. It will also be an experience for the fans who will go to see the matches, as San Siro has been for many years. I believe that the future can only pass through a new project. This is absolutely necessary ”.

What will happen to San Siro? “Here too, there are various hypotheses. Of course, leaving an expensive stadium like San Siro would be a huge loss for the municipality ”.

On the renewals of Bennacer, Theo and Leao: “First of all, the three players you nominated have a contract expiring in 2024. So naturally as for the others, Donnarumma, Kessie, Calhanoglu, we started in due time, but it’s not always easy to find an agreement in a negotiation. Theo’s is very well underway as well as Ismael’s, and we’re talking to Rafa Leao. The intention is to renew shortly with all three. Of course they are players who have given up to date, even though they are still young, and we think they can give a lot in our near future “.

The importance of Kjaer and Ibrahimovic in the locker room: “We know very well that having a very young team on average, certain more experienced elements such as Simon and Zlatan could be necessary and decisive for the growth of the other boys. We found two people with different characters but with great leadership, so one of Milan’s fortunes in the last year and a half have been these two players who, among other things, arrived a short time apart from each other “.

On ambitions: “I believe that the fans have understood the moment and what the new ownership has in mind. They also understood this from previous years, where there was the end of the huge ownership of President Berlusconi and then the period with Chinese ownership. They figured out what the way is. They saw that we tried to change it and they saw the results. The fans and these new players have brought new enthusiasm back to the stadium. So we believe in it, we know we have a very important past to respect, and we will. We know that it takes some time, we try to shorten this expected time by a few years and therefore we try to be competitive as soon as possible “.

Will there be an after Elliott? “First of all there is Elliott who took AC Milan in a dramatic situation and settled the accounts, paid his salaries regularly and invested in AC Milan’s future. The stadium project passes from a joint project between Inter Milan and the Elliott property. First of all there is, then the properties always alternate in the history of Milan, it is a common thing. Even Berlusconi was not infinite even if it lasted a long time, I believe that it is important to have a property that looks to the future and that does not only look to today “.

On the future of Pobega: “First of all he is one of the many guys who come from our youth sector who has given us a lot of satisfaction. Each of them has made a different path, Pobega went on loan for two years in Serie B, then went to Spezia and is growing a lot at Torino. We know the value of our history and of our boys, he is undoubtedly a player who is proving he can be with us, but we already knew this last year. He still lacked a little something and this little something goes only with the matches, we couldn’t promise him to play as much as he is doing with Turin. He is a boy of ours and we hold him tight ”.

Her vision on women’s football: “It is a movement that is growing a lot. Those who started earlier, like Juventus, have acquired a huge advantage with the acquisition of the various players who were in Italy and with the structures etc. Milan are right behind, we have five women’s youth teams in our Youth Sector, for the first time this year we have a Primavera. We have a lot of interest from the sponsors ”.