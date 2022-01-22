the rental has a superstar price

Impromptu is the favorite yacht of Leonardo Di Caprio, a well-known Hollywood actor: unbridled luxury, the charter has an astronomical price

Its fame also owes it to a film in a one super ship sinks: Leonardo Di Caprio tied his face to Jack’s Dawnson, protagonist of Titanic.

The bond with the sea accompanies the well-known Hollywood actor even off the set, as evidenced by his predilection for Impromptu, a super yacht that Di Caprio himself has used several times for his holidays. Launched in 2010, 50 meters long, it can accommodate up to 12 guests in its six luxury cabins offering Patrick’s signature interiors Knowles.

Each cabin has a private bathroom: five are intended for guests with a Vip, 2 King and 1 double. The boat guarantees a cruising speed of 14 knots and can travel up to 18 knots. Obviously it is not the speed that is required from a yacht of this magnitude: you are looking for luxury and surely you get it, by looking at the characteristics of Impromptu.

Leonardo Di Caprio, the Impromptu yacht: a jewel worth 250 thousand euros a week

Not for nothing Leonardo Dicaprio he often chose it for his holidays, paying the 250 thousand euros per week required for the rental. An astronomical figure that can be explained simply by looking closely at the wonder of this yacht. Impromptu presents an ideal solarium for entertainment with a latest generation audio system.

There is also room on board for a raised Jacuzzi, large bar and casual dining room. Going forward, guests can enjoy a large sunbathing area but also an outdoor cinema screen. Also to be appreciated is the presentation of a respectable cellar. There are 120 bottles of wine of the highest quality, to be served in a moonlit dinner.

Impromptu it has everything you would expect from a boat that costs a million dollars and offers its comfort only to those who can afford to spend a truly astronomical sum.