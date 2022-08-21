The repentant dog returns… Emily Ratajkowski’s cheating ex begs for another chance

And the repentant dog returns. According to reports, the former Emily RatajkowskiSebastian Bear-McClard is desperate for a second chance.

After the model’s separation from her husband of four years became known, new reports indicate that the independent producer is sorry. Everything indicates that Sebastian would have been unfaithful to the model.

Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” a source close to Ratajkowski told Page Six this week. That’s not going to happen because she herself investigated and discovered even more things he did behind his back”.

The 31-year-old model and mother of one sparked breakup rumors a few weeks ago when she was photographed with her son without a wedding ring. However, her former partner was still wearing it.

Although there is no direct confirmation from the model, sources close to her have made their wishes known. file for divorce from McClard.

Friends close to the couple admit that their separation is unfortunate, since “what they had is really special.”

They were just beautiful, but of course the most beautiful relationships have these ugly endings. I don’t know what the truth is about Sebastian’s behavior, and I’m not defending him, but I do know that they are both reeling. It’s so sad,” the source told PageSix.

The couple had a heated relationship. They got married after two weeks of datingalthough they have clarified that they have known each other for years.

In 2021 they welcomed Sylvester, their first and only child so far. However, the couple fell apart after sources claimed that Sebastian had been unfaithful to the model.

Yeah, he cheated,” a source said last month. He’s a serial cheater, he’s nasty. It’s a dog”.

