the repentant stars after plastic surgery

Not all plastic surgeries have the desired effect. Some of them in fact distort the person, who instead of feeling valued does not recognize himself and is uncomfortable with his new face or body. This is what happens to many stars, from Linda Evangelista to Victoria Beckham, who have turned around and regretted the surgery they had undergone.

There Cosmetic Surgery sooner or later he always tempts celebrities: there are those who give in to a touch-up to the nose, some to a face filler to look younger, those who resort to surgery to sculpt their body and those who undergo an operation to have a more décolleté prosperous. However, it often happens that some of them let themselves be carried away transforming their face to the point of being unrecognizable, or of repent of the tweak once done. This is what happened for example to Linda Evangelista that after an intervention has obtained exactly the opposite effect compared to the desired one: “I was brutally disfigured by an operation that did the exact opposite of what was promised. Instead of decreasing, it increased my fat cells leaving me permanently deformed, even after undergoing two painful and unnecessary corrective surgeries.” revealed the model.

The repentant stars of plastic surgery

Plastic surgeries do not always have the desired effect: sometimes instead of enhancing a face or body they penalize it, making a person unrecognizable and making him feel uncomfortable. It happens in everyday life but it also happens to stars. In fact, it is not new that many of them have done behind the front, saying goodbye to fillers and pricks but also by removing implants and silicone. Sometimes returning to its original appearance is easy, other times it takes time and removal. Courteney Cox for example revealed ad Allure of having dissolved the fillers injected over the years, which had given her a face with a decidedly unnatural effect: «I have chosen to have all my fillers dissolved. I am now as natural as possible. I feel better because I look in the mirror and think I’m more like the person I was. At least I hope”.

Simona Ventura before and after plastic surgery

Also Nicole Kidman has been at the center of the controversy after having exaggerated with the Botox, but it seems that it was the actress herself who said enough with the injections to return to having a more natural face and above all to recover facial mobility. In fact, Kidman, in an interview with There Republic, he has declared: “I tried botox. But now I’m happy to get rid of it because I can move again. ‘ The same fate befell Simona Ventura: the presenter told in an interview with the Belve di beings program about an appearance on the Maurizio Costanzo Show and that she did not recognize herself. That was the moment when she chose to move away from plastic surgery and excessive fillers: today her face is more natural and she too has recovered her facial expressions.

All the stars with their lips made up: before and after surgery

Courteney Cox before and after plastic surgery

Breast surgery: the stars who repented

The surgery stars choose to do from mostly behind the front, however, is the breast one: in fact, there are several stars who have chosen to after a breast augmentation remove the prostheses. One above all Victoria Beckham, who in 1999 underwent an operation to have a more prosperous décolleté, but who in 2014 chose to remove the prostheses to obtain a more natural and harmonious body. In a letter to herself published on Vogue Uk revealed that she had undergone breast augmentation due to insecurity towards her body: «I have denied my breasts all these years, how stupid, a sign of insecurity. Celebrate what you have ». Gisele Bündchen instead, she opted for breast enhancement after pregnancies, but the result was not what she hoped for. In an interview with People in fact, he revealed that he did not recognize himself after the surgery: “When I woke up, I thought ‘What have I done?’ I felt like I was living in a body I didn’t recognize. For the first year I wore baggy clothes because I felt uncomfortable ».