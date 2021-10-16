News

The repertoire of genius John Williams live with a 70-piece orchestra. –

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The repertoire of the genius of cinematographic music for the first time in Italy with an orchestra of 70 elements. From Star Wars to Harry Potter, from Schindler’s List to Indiana Jones, from Superman to Jurassic Park: a musical journey into the myth of John Williams.

Daniel Simon – Producer of the show – e Matthias G. Kendliger – Conductor of the 70 musicians orchestra – present with ZED !, The best of John Williams live in 5 special events in Italian theaters in March 2022. The tour will start from Teatro del Verme from Milan the March 18, 2022, the March 19 will be at Gran Teatro Morato from Brescia, the March 20 to the Gran Teatro Geox from Padua, the March 21 to the Colosseum Theater from Turin, the March 22 to the Verdi Theater from Florence.

Kendlinger and the prestigious K&K Philharmonic with a masterful execution they will lead the Italian spectators on a journey into the fascinating world of Williams. Through space at the speed of light, into the depths of the sea and into the magic of music: an exciting and powerful live concert. John Williams, the most successful film music composer of all time, has worked with legendary directors: Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. In his career he has received 5 Oscars, 4 Golden Globes, 24 Grammys and has been nominated internationally more than 100 times.

Loading...
Advertisements

Founded by Kendlinger in 2002 the K&K Philarmonic he has played in major European concert halls, such as KKL Luzern, Musikverein in Vienna and Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, as well as in Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm; was nominated the best traveling orchestra in Europe, with a musical journey of over 100 concerts a year that has already touched 19 countries, more than 130 cities and which has been applauded by over 2,000,000 spectators.

The Tour is produced and promoted by Zed! Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster and Ticketone circuits. Tickets already sold are valid for the respective rescheduled evenings.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
747
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
615
News

Cinema, all films out in October
584
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
519
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
463
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
410
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
372
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
365
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
354
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top