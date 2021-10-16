The repertoire of genius John Williams live with a 70-piece orchestra.

The repertoire of the genius of cinematographic music for the first time in Italy with an orchestra of 70 elements. From Star Wars to Harry Potter, from Schindler’s List to Indiana Jones, from Superman to Jurassic Park: a musical journey into the myth of John Williams.

Daniel Simon – Producer of the show – e Matthias G. Kendliger – Conductor of the 70 musicians orchestra – present with ZED !, The best of John Williams live in 5 special events in Italian theaters in March 2022. The tour will start from Teatro del Verme from Milan the March 18, 2022, the March 19 will be at Gran Teatro Morato from Brescia, the March 20 to the Gran Teatro Geox from Padua, the March 21 to the Colosseum Theater from Turin, the March 22 to the Verdi Theater from Florence.

Kendlinger and the prestigious K&K Philharmonic with a masterful execution they will lead the Italian spectators on a journey into the fascinating world of Williams. Through space at the speed of light, into the depths of the sea and into the magic of music: an exciting and powerful live concert. John Williams, the most successful film music composer of all time, has worked with legendary directors: Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. In his career he has received 5 Oscars, 4 Golden Globes, 24 Grammys and has been nominated internationally more than 100 times.

Founded by Kendlinger in 2002 the K&K Philarmonic he has played in major European concert halls, such as KKL Luzern, Musikverein in Vienna and Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, as well as in Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm; was nominated the best traveling orchestra in Europe, with a musical journey of over 100 concerts a year that has already touched 19 countries, more than 130 cities and which has been applauded by over 2,000,000 spectators.

The Tour is produced and promoted by Zed! Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster and Ticketone circuits. Tickets already sold are valid for the respective rescheduled evenings.