the replacement of Cristiano Ronaldo costs 60 M€! – Sport.fr

Still looking for a scorer in the event of the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United would have set their sights on Englishman Tammy Abraham.

Holder and scorer tonight with Manchester United in the Europa League (3-0 against Sheriff Tiraspol), Cristiano Ronaldo (37) seems to have found a way to ease tensions with his leaders. But the Portuguese still has the Champions League in the back of his mind according to information from the British press. Tracked by Naples or Chelsea, the fivefold Ballon d’Or could then try to force a departure this winter to find the European elite.

In parallel, the Red Devils have already targeted the replacement for CR7. In its current edition, the Corriere dello Sport assures that Manchester United is ready to splurge to afford Tammy Abraham (25). Arrived in the ranks of AS Roma for around 40 million euros, the former Blues striker will not leave Italy for less than 60 million euros, specifies the Italian media. It remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag and his associates will line up so much money next summer to attract Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor.