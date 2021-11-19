The report card: Balotelli in the national team? It is not a 4 idea … | First page

Do you know who scored Italy’s last goal in a World Cup? Mario Balotelli did it, in the match of the great illusion against England at the 2014 World Cup. It was his winning goal, then two defeats came. The comrades blamed most of the responsibility for that elimination on Balotelli in an absolutely ungenerous way, rather than taking them on your shoulders. From that moment on, the relationship between us and the World Cup was a disaster.

Now we talk about Balotelli again because we are really desperate in view of the playoffs that must take us to Qatar. Mario proposed, almost everyone rejected this idea ‘But how, do we still have to rely on Balotelli ?!’. In Italy we have no great strikers apart from Immobile, we must also think of an alternative: Immobile was unable to play the two matches with Switzerland and Northern Ireland and we regretted it.. The idea of ​​thinking of Balotelli who in Turkey is rebuilding a career as a footballer for the umpteenth time, is not a 4 in the report card as many say. Of course, he is not a monster of reliability, but the technical qualities are there and also the desire to return to blue at all costs.