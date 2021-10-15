the report card of his looks

Eva Green is a woman with a magnetic charm. Her face with light skin like porcelain has always made her perfect for roles set in the past, from the most distant one, like “300”, to others like that of “Miss Peregrine” or Vanessa Ives in “Penny Dreadful”, series television with noir tones recently landed on Sky. Affectionate to dark colors, which also look great on her, has a well-defined style: here is my report card of her looks.

Eva Green: the report card of her looks: in Chanel

Its colors could be the ideal ones for Chanel looks. The very fair complexion and dark hair perfectly match the total black look proposed by the maison. The choice of the short double-breasted jacket with wide lapels combined with the high-waisted trousers is ideal for lengthening the figure and slimming it. I also really like the hairstyle, refined but not too much, and the make-up with bright red lipstick. Rated 8 and a half.

Eva Green: the report card of her looks: in silver waves

Silver is undoubtedly the metal that best suits Eva and also the idea of ​​the dress all in waves and swirls is not bad, even if the cut of the armhole makes her shoulders drop a little. What is out of place in my opinion is the hairstyle: too flat and lacking in volume, it diminishes her face. Grade 7.

Eva Green: the report card of her looks: in black and rouches

Black is Eva’s color, there is little to do. The cut of the dress is undoubtedly particular, but perfect for her figure. In fact, it highlights the décolleté and underlines the waistline, then opening up to enhance the line of the legs. What doesn’t convince me? The sandals. This kind of wedge is a bit at odds with the style of the dress. Sin. Grade 7.

Eva Green: the report card of her looks: at the César

Here too the cut of the dress works, with the waist emphasized by the bow belt and the sleeves enriched with feathers, which widen the shoulders. Too bad only for those tips on the neckline: they empty the décolleté making it less voluminous. Vote 8.

Loading... Advertisements