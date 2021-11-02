The report cards of Bologna-Cagliari: De Silvestri rejuvenated, Arnautovic decisive. Evil Lykogiannis and Caceres

Bologna 2-0 Cagliari

49 ‘De Silvestri, 90’ + 5 ‘Arnautovic

BOLOGNA

Skorupski 6.5: The only save is in the first half on a weak shot by Zappa. For the rest he must not get his gloves dirty except in some exit where he shows safety. At 94 ° is reactive on a poisonous conclusion of Lykogiannis with a save save result.

Soumaoro 6: Very physical duel with Pavoletti especially on high balls. He concedes the minimum to the Sardinian center-forward and proves to be concentrated even when Joao Pedro passes by his parts.

Medel 6.5: Lead the defense with experience and a sense of position while also trying to tackle the offensive action of the team. At the beginning of the second half he sent De Silvestri into the goal for the goal of the advantage. Closes from median.

Theate 6: From his side, the strikers of Cagliari show less, but he does not get distracted and keeps his guard up and uses his body to defend the ball. When he can, he also tries the advance ball and chain with good results.

De Silvestri 7: He is experiencing a second youth. He goes up and down the wing relentlessly, often becoming an added forward. The best crosses of the match start from his feet and then at the beginning of the second half he finds a very heavy goal, the third of the season.

Dominguez 6: Inexhaustible scooter in the middle of the field. Runs, presses, buffers, recovers and doesn’t forget to build a game. The Argentine appears to be growing more and more, also as a personality.

Svanberg 5.5: Not a great performance for the Swedish midfielder who also gives a free kick from the edge due to an avoidable wide arm in the barrier. When setting it does not shine.from 71st Binks 6: Enter and raise the defensive wall of the hosts.

Hickey 6: Less strenuous than usual, even if he does not miss his push to the left. In the second half, after the advantage, he lowers the range a little to better counter Bellanova.

Soriano 6: A lot of movement especially towards the right to dialogue with De Silvestri, but it seems to have not yet fully digested the new role. It throws less into spaces and only manages to illuminate the game at times. Virtually never dangerous in the last twenty meters. From 85th Skov Olsen Sv: A few minutes on the pitch to let the captain catch his breath.

Barrow 6: It retreats and widens, varying on the whole offensive front. Rather sterile in the first half when he rarely attacks depth. Better in the second half when Arnautovic shoots twice. from the 71st Samson 6.5: Lively entry of the number 10 which also hits a post. At the last minute we need an assist for Arnautovic’s goal.

Arnautovic 6.5: He has a great desire to prove his worth, but in the first half he sees very little and acts very far from the goal also missing some insertions on the crosses from the right. In the second half he grows and first makes the veil for De Silvestri’s advantage and then seeks personal glory by touching the net on two occasions. Goal that finally arrives at the last minute to secure the Bolognese victory.

Mihajlovic 6.5: The team dominated the game for a long time even if, especially in the first half, it did so with a rather sterile possession. The goal at the start of the second half mentally unlocks his players who play good football for several minutes, conceding little to the opponents. Guess the changes and take home a precious victory, finally keeping the clean sheet.

CAGLIARI (edited by Lorenzo Carini)

Cragno 6 – Little called into question by Mihajlovic forwards, he can do nothing to avoid the goals of De Silvestri and Arnautovic

Hoe 6.5 – Among the most brilliant during the first part of the game, he drops dramatically in the second half of the game while continuing to disengage above the sufficiency. From 88 ‘Pereiro sv

Godin 5.5 – He forgets about Arnautovic when the time is up and sends him alone in front of Cragno: it is child’s play for the Austrian to sign the goal of the definitive doubling of Bologna.

Coals 5 – He stains a positive performance after all, biting in full the veil of Arnautovic, who let the ball flow from the rear, giving way to the first goal of the hosts. From 69 ‘ Caceres 4 – His game lasts just twenty minutes: in the 90th minute he gets the red card for trying to hit Dominguez with a ball after a fight that broke out inside the Bologna penalty area.

Lykogiannis 4.5 – Completely wrong in marking on De Silvestri on the occasion of the advantage of Bologna: he leaves all the space in the world to the opponent, for whom it is pure formality to bag the ball into the net from two steps. Naivety from a blue pencil that costs dearly to the Sardinians.

Nandez 5.5 – Does very little of significance in the middle of the field. An evening that is anything but unforgettable on his part.

Marin 5.5 – Scare Skorupski at the end of the first half with a free kick finished just above the crossbar: this is the only point of his race, full of smears and wrong passes.

Strootman 5.5 – Not in the best of physical condition, he is deployed from 1 ‘by Mazzarri but in no way fails to make a positive difference in the middle of the field. From 59 ‘ Bellanova 5.5 – He immediately puts a lot of determination, but it is not enough to affect the match: at the end of the game he badly loses a duel with Samson, allowing his opponent to offer the assist for Arnautovic’s encore.

Deiola 5.5 – He does everything possible not to disfigure, but the game is rather closed and for him there are no particular spaces to attack the depth. From 69 ‘ Farias 5.5 – He plays well away from his usual field area: he touches very few balls in the minutes that are granted to him by Mazzarri.

Joao Pedro 5 – It is served with a dropper by teammates: it moves a lot in the non-possession phase but does not create anything particularly important. Nervous in the finale.

Pavoletti 5 – Ninety minutes of great suffering for the Cagliari striker: a non-paying spectator for over an hour, in the 64th minute it was Soumaoro who denied him the joy of the goal with a great defensive intervention a stone’s throw from the goal line.

Walter Mazzarri 5 – In the first 45 ‘his team tries to restart on the counterattack in two circumstances, while for the rest of the time they remain to protect their own penalty area. In the second half, something changes, with Cagliari trying to make themselves more dangerous, but the men of the attack department have never been served in the right way: the Sardinians remain in last place in the standings, the situation becomes really complicated considering that the next match will be against Atalanta.